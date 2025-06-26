Aramark Sports + Entertainment to Provide Comprehensive Suite of Food, Beverage and Retail Services to Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK) today announced it will become the official food, beverage and retail provider of Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. Additionally, Aramark will serve the Union’s players and staff, and handle all concessions and catering for guests at the Union Power Plant and WSFS Bank Sportsplex – a brand new, world-class sports and recreation complex located along the Delaware River in Chester, PA.

Aramark will begin providing its award-winning food and beverage services, to guests at Subaru Park, including all concessions and to premium spaces like clubs and suites, on Wednesday, July 9, during the Union’s U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match against the New York Red Bulls. The company will then integrate its retail merchandise program and offerings next year, ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

With its global headquarters located in Philadelphia’s Center City along the Schuylkill River, Aramark has long prioritized bringing its comprehensive suite of elevated, best-in-class guest services to its hometown fans. The addition of Subaru Park completes Aramark’s portfolio of Philadelphia-area pro sports venues, complementing existing partners Citizens Bank Park (home of the Philadelphia Phillies), Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Philadelphia Eagles), and the Wells Fargo Center – soon to be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena – which is home to both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Partnering with the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park, Union Power Plant, and WSFS Bank Sportsplex represents an exciting expansion of the Aramark Sports + Entertainment portfolio right here in our hometown of Philadelphia,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We are eager to elevate the Major League Soccer fan experience and showcase our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable moments for the soccer community."

“We are proud to partner with Aramark, a leader in Philadelphia and professional sports globally, as our retail and food and beverage partner,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “Their commitment to quality and fan experience align with our mission to deliver a first-class experience for every person who steps foot in Subaru Park, WSFS Bank Sportsplex, and Union Power Plant."

Aramark will begin concessions and catering operations at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex during the facility’s grand opening on Thursday, July 17. In addition to serving as the home of the Philadelphia Union Academy, the WSFS Bank Sportsplex will welcome events and guests 365 days a year to the 170,000-square-foot, 32-acre sports and recreation complex.

More details about Aramark’s updated food, beverage and retail offerings at Subaru Park will be announced at a later date.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.