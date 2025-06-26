Sequel Named as the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever.

INDIANAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequel has been named as the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever, it was announced today. As part of the partnership, Sequel products will be available to both Fever players and fans, with complimentary Spiral Tampons available in the team’s locker room and throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse restrooms.

“We are very excited to team up with Sequel, a women-founded and led company that is prioritizing the needs of women athletes,” said Indiana Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. “We are proud to offer free Sequel products to our Fever family, both on the court and off, so they can enjoy the game of basketball with comfort and confidence.”

“Partnering with the Fever means being able to work with the best organization, athletes, and fans in the world right now,” said Sequel co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greta Meyer. “Whether you’re on the court or cheering on in the stands, Sequel’s goal has always been to be a reliable and trustworthy option, and with this partnership we’re getting the chance to do that on one of the biggest stages in women’s sports.”

Co-founded by former athletes and engineers Amanda Calabrese and Greta Meyer, Sequel tampons are designed with the athlete in mind. Looking for a period product that fit their active lifestyle and provided better leak protection, the Stanford Cardinal alumnae created their own product, which features helical grooves designed for even absorption.

The game-changing product may be familiar to Fever fans, with guard Lexie Hull also serving as an ambassador for the brand.

About the Indiana Fever:

The Indiana Fever were announced as an expansion franchise in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in June 1999 and began play during the 2000 season. In 2012, led by Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, the team won its first WNBA Championship. Today, the team is headlined by some of the league’s biggest stars including back-to-back No. 1 overall draft picks Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024), as well as veteran leaders such as Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard.

This season, over the weekend of July 18-19, the Fever will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. More information can be found here.

To learn more about the Fever, purchase tickets or join the season ticket waitlist, visit FeverBasketball.com.

About Sequel:

Sequel is redefining a critical and stagnant category in women’s health, starting with the first reengineered tampon in 80 years. Founded by Stanford product designers and former high-level athletes, the FDA-cleared Sequel Spiral Tampon uses a patented helical design to help prevent leakage and support comfort on and off the field. Sequel is partnering with the best in the sports world to bring the Spiral Tampon to athletes and women everywhere, including Stanford Athletics, Athletes Unlimited, Unrivaled Basketball, DC United, DC Power, and the Indiana Fever. Sequel is backed by top investors in tech, impact, and sports, such as Pear VC, MaC Venture Capital, Cyan Banister and Assia Grazioli.

To learn more and try Sequel visit www.trysequel.com or find us on socials @trysequel on Instagram and TikTok.