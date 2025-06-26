Xsolla and Affirm partner to help game developers offer players a smarter, more flexible way to pay

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, today announced a new partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Through this partnership, Affirm’s transparent and flexible payment options are now available to game developers using Xsolla’s payments tools in the U.S., with plans to expand to Canada and the UK in the coming months.

Xsolla powers checkouts for thousands of game developers, and now Affirm is automatically available to their players—enabling them to split purchases into interest-free biweekly payments or longer-term monthly installments for carts starting at $50. Whether players are buying games or in-game content, they can select Affirm at checkout, complete a quick eligibility check, and if approved, choose a personalized payment plan with no late or hidden fees—ever.

“At Xsolla, we’re dedicated to building the best commerce and payment solutions for the video game industry—making it easier for developers, from indie studios to enterprise teams, to connect with players around the world,” said Chris Hewish, President, Communication & Strategy at Xsolla. “By integrating Affirm’s customer-first payment options—known for their flexibility and predictability—we’re empowering developers to offer gamers a smarter way to pay for the content they love while driving deeper engagement and long-term growth.”

“At Affirm, we’re reshaping how people pay by putting transparency and personalization at the center of every transaction,” said Pat Suh, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Affirm. “Partnering with Xsolla brings these principles to the gaming world. For developers, it means offering their communities a trusted payment option that can help drive engagement and growth. For players, it delivers more control and choice in how they pay for the content they love.”

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.