AIRO Completes Naval Special Warfare Training Mission While Preparing to Execute on IDIQ Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & MONTREAL & STØVRING, Denmark & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIRO (Nasdaq: AIRO), a leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced the successful conclusion of a highly specialized 90-day training support mission for Naval Special Warfare (NSW), building off strong revenue growth in 2024 and first half of 2025 in its military training division.

"underscores that trust and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions" Share

As a premier provider of special warfare subject matter experts and airborne assets, AIRO continues to deliver elite training solutions for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps’ Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program. Operating across California, Idaho, and Nevada, AIRO deployed its fleet of fighter jets and specially modified Cessna twin-engine aircraft to execute hundreds of Close Air Support (CAS) mission hours. These operations were conducted under multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, including the Terminal Attack Controller Trainer (TACT) and Naval Special Warfare Air Support contracts.

“AIRO is honored to be recognized as a trusted provider of training solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and allied clients around the globe, especially during today’s tumultuous geopolitical environment,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO. “Our recent award as a mandated participant of the $5.7 billion Combat Air Force/Commercial Air Service (CAF CAS II) IDIQ contract underscores that trust and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions. With more than 60 ongoing armed conflicts worldwide, we remain focused on preparing our forces for the evolving challenges of asymmetrical battlefronts, tactics, and locations.”

Building on last year’s momentum, AIRO entered 2025 with sustained and growing support, conducting extensive Close Air Support (CAS) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions as part of both routine training and a major Air National Guard exercise. AIRO continues to expand its Training segment to support military readiness through advanced airborne platforms, operational excellence and deep subject matter expertise.

Furthermore, AIRO has also recently launched additional training missions under new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, reinforcing its critical role in enhancing operational readiness and inter-service coordination, including its new contract marking 10 years of continuous support to NSW. In total, AIRO has secured more than $30 million in contract awards in direct support of NSW, delivering critical capabilities such as ISR aircraft, Full Motion Video (FMV) broadcast, live and simulated munitions, CAS and Call for Fire training, and dynamic unmanned ground target vehicles for live-fire exercises to enhance the realism and effectiveness of military training.

AIRO’s expertise also extends to allied partners. Most recently, the team prepared for an international exercise requiring the provision of Remotely Controlled Vehicles (RCVs) to serve as moving ground-based targets. These vehicles will be engaged with inert munitions to support target acquisition and engagement training. The customer is expected to lease over 50 targets and utilize up to eight of AIRO’s elite RCV Control Teams to support the exercise, further demonstrating our global reach and commitment to advanced, realistic training solutions.

“We are proud to continue delivering high-caliber training support to our military partners,” said Joe Burns, CEO of AIRO Group. “Our expert aircrews and specialized aircraft, under our notable brand ‘Coastal Defense’ remain at the forefront of CAS and ISR operations, ensuring our warfighters receive the most realistic and effective training available. AIRO’s training operations underscore our broader commitment to supporting tier-one operators behind the scenes and ahead of the fight.”

About AIRO

AIRO (Nasdaq: AIRO) is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to AIRO’s operational landscapes, demand for AIRO’s systems, operations undertaken in relation to the IDIQ contract, and the expected value of its IDIQ contract. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. AIRO’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. AIRO undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.