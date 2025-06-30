SimpleTire and Car Talk Join Forces for National Tire Safety Week 2025, Following #1 Ranking

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimpleTire, a top-ranked online tire retailer that is part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, is once again teaming up with leading automotive authority Car Talk to educate drivers and promote road safety during the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA) National Tire Safety Week, running from June 30 to July 4, 2025. Now in their fourth consecutive year of collaboration, the two brands combine trusted automotive expertise with creative digital storytelling to make tire care more accessible and even a little fun.

This year’s campaign blends the USTMA’s 2025 theme, “Check Your Tires. Protect What Matters,” with SimpleTire and Car Talk’s signature social media series, offering lighthearted commentary and practical safety advice to help drivers Start Strong and Stop Safer.

Throughout the week, SimpleTire and Car Talk will spotlight key steps drivers can take to play their P.A.R.T. in protecting what matters:

Pressure:

Check your tires' air pressure monthly and before long trips. Proper tire pressure ensures optimal handling, fuel efficiency, and prevents excessive wear.

Alignment:

Regularly check your vehicle's alignment to avoid irregular tire wear, which can compromise safety.

Rotate:

Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles to promote even wear and extend their lifespan.

Tread:

Check your tire tread depth to ensure adequate traction. Use the penny test, quarter test, or visit a professional for an accurate assessment.

The 2025 campaign follows Car Talk’s recent recognition of SimpleTire as the #1 Best Place to Buy Tires Online and Save Hundreds in 2025, praising SimpleTire’s outstanding tire selection, seamless online experience, and helpful shopping insights.

“Tire safety is one of the most important ways we help drivers stay safe on the road, and laugh a little along the way,” said Julie Bausch Lent, Managing Editor at Car Talk. “We’re proud to team up with SimpleTire once again to make National Tire Safety Week more informative, engaging, and accessible.”

To help drivers act on the safety tips, SimpleTire is also offering exclusive tire deals throughout National Tire Safety Week, making it easier and more affordable for consumers to replace worn tires before hitting the road this summer.

“We’re honored to collaborate with Car Talk and bring real value to drivers through education and savings,” said Brett Antosh, eCommerce Content Manager at SimpleTire. “From pressure checks to tread tests, we’re making tire care feel less overwhelming and more empowering, one ‘Tire Talk’ at a time.”

Throughout National Tire Safety Week, both Car Talk and SimpleTire will share bite-sized educational content across their social platforms. Follow along on Instagram (@simple_tire and @car_talk) so you don’t miss the fun or the tips that could keep you safer on the road.

About SimpleTire

Based in Philadelphia, SimpleTire is an online tire retailer committed to relentlessly reinventing tire replacement to make it "way simple, way better." The company's business model links independent tire distributors and 25,000 installation partners across the country into one seamless e-commerce network, providing customers access to an unparalleled inventory of tires from hundreds of brands and an all-in-one tire replacement experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique, and various specialties. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.

SimpleTire Awards & Accolades

About Car Talk

Car Talk, the Peabody Award-winning automotive radio show on NPR, was created by Ray Magliozzi and his late brother, Tom. Car Talk remains a trusted voice in automotive and continues the 45-year tradition of providing entertaining, informative car content and honest advice in the industry. Car Talk also produces the nationally-syndicated Dear Car Talk series, the popular website CarTalk.com, the Car Talk Podcast, associated social media channels, and a thriving Vehicle Donation Program. Known for its hilarious and brutally honest approach to automotive and car repair, Car Talk has engendered tens of millions of loyal followers who otherwise find car buying and repair a challenging experience. For more information, visit www.cartalk.com.