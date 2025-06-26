Guidewire Accelerates P&C Insurance Innovation, Launching Marketplace Reviews as Downloads Soar

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire Marketplace has surpassed 20,000 partner integration downloads, with 32% growth year over year, and introduced functionality enabling Guidewire customers to leave ratings and reviews on Marketplace integrations.

Consulting partner specializations, new partners, and Guidewire Marketplace updates were also announced.

Guidewire Marketplace Growth and Innovation

Guidewire Marketplace has achieved 20,000 downloads of partner-developed integrations, a milestone that demonstrates the value and interest of P&C insurers in a robust, open ecosystem of insurance technology innovation. With more than 290 integrations, Guidewire Marketplace is the largest integration ecosystem in P&C insurance, providing on-demand access to hundreds of solutions that address Guidewire customers’ common business challenges.

Guidewire Marketplace has also added rating and reviewing functionality, enabling customers to share valuable insights on integrations. This new feature empowers customers to make more informed decisions based on real experiences, while allowing Guidewire partners to receive valuable feedback that drives continuous improvement of their solutions.

“Guidewire PartnerConnect delivers the solutions P&C insurers trust to drive engagement, innovation, and efficient growth within their businesses, as evidenced by this exciting 20,000 partner integration downloads milestone,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Marketplace and Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “The addition of ratings and reviews to Guidewire Marketplace marks another step forward in our commitment to ensuring a reliable and transparent Marketplace - one that leverages community experience to promote integration excellence and foster trust.”

New integrations are consistently being added to the Guidewire Marketplace. The following Consulting and Technology partners published new integrations and content to the Guidewire Marketplace in the third quarter of Guidewire fiscal year 2025: Aspire Systems, Capgemini, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Centre for Study of Insurance Operations, CSG Systems, ECHO, Indico Data, Mitchell, One Inc, OpenText, PwC, and Risk Control Technologies.

A Continually Growing Alliances Program

One Consulting partner has been promoted to the Advantage tier: Alchemy Technology Services.

Eleven new Technology partners joined the PartnerConnect program at the Growth level to develop integrations for use with Guidewire Cloud: CAB Group AB, CamCom, Cenata, Convr, Dynatrace, Gradient AI, Kennedys IQ, LenderDock, ProNavigator Technologies, Seiko Solutions, and Truuth.

Building Success with Specializations

The following five Consulting partners achieved a cumulative six specializations in the third quarter: Accenture (Cloud Global Delivery - EMEA & InsuranceSuite Global Delivery - EMEA), Hexaware (Migration Acceleration), HTC (Cloud Ready - AMER), PwC (Jutro Digital Platform - AMER), and Zensar (DataHub+ Global Delivery - EMEA).

“We're thrilled to celebrate Alchemy’s promotion to Advantage level and congratulate our partners earning the latest specializations,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “These achievements demonstrate our partners’ commitment to excellence and continuous growth to serve our shared customers at the highest level.”

Please find more information about specializations or PartnerConnect program levels here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect, consisting of Consulting and Technology partners, helps insurers drive their businesses forward by delivering innovative solutions, industry and technology insights, and holistic advice.

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners deliver specialized consulting services, including business transformation, strategy, implementation, and related solution and delivery services with over 26,000 consultants worldwide who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

Guidewire’s technology ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 220 technology partners providing over 290 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Technology Alliances partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.