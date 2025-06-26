Gridmatic Signs 10MW PPA With Sol Systems, Serving Edge Data Center Provider EdgeConneX

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gridmatic, a leading AI-enabled power marketer, announced today a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Texas with Mars Solar, a project managed and co-owned by Sol Systems, a leading Independent Power Producer committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities.

The project, located in ERCOT, will directly support Gridmatic’s rapidly growing commercial and industrial (C&I) retail business by providing competitively priced, carbon-free electricity. Optimized through Gridmatic’s AI-based market forecasting, a portion of the solar output will serve EdgeConneX, a global data center operator and sustainability leader, that recently renewed its partnership with Gridmatic to continue receiving hourly matched clean energy.

“This PPA adds reliable, carbon-free capacity to help us meet the growing energy needs of our retail customers,” said Jackson Vo, President of Retail at Gridmatic. “Sol Systems has been an exceptional partner—equally committed to driving meaningful impact, which makes this collaboration especially rewarding.”

“We’re proud to partner with Gridmatic to advance new retail clean energy offerings—such as hourly matching—for data center customers like EdgeConneX,” said Andrew Grin, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, at Sol Systems. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to partnerships that deliver impactful solutions for today’s forward-looking energy buyers.”

“Our continued partnership with Gridmatic reflects our commitment to leading-edge sustainability,” said Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at EdgeConneX. “Hourly matching of clean energy is a critical step toward truly accountable decarbonization, and Gridmatic enables us to achieve that with precision.”

Gridmatic’s AI-powered approach to forecasting, bidding, and load management allows it to offer retail electricity contracts that optimize both cost and carbon. The company continues to expand its presence in Texas, helping C&I customers access high-quality clean energy through innovative contract structures.

About Gridmatic

Unlike traditional power marketers, Gridmatic uses AI to optimize renewable energy and battery storage participation in wholesale markets by forecasting energy supply, demand, and pricing. Leveraging market-proven algorithms, Gridmatic is able to provide stability, predictability, and automation for energy buyers, sellers, and storage owners amid increasing volatility. Gridmatic supports storage owners in optimizing battery operation and managing risk by forecasting prices and accurately timing market participation to mitigate nonperformance events. Under Gridmatic Retail, the company offers advanced solutions for businesses with complex energy needs to hit carbon reduction goals, including time matched, variable load and carbon-free energy products. With its industry-leading AI, Gridmatic is working to accelerate the transition to net zero and balance the renewable-powered grid.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.