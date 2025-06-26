Accelerating the Software Development Lifecycle: Windsurf and AHEAD Forge Strategic AI Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windsurf, the enterprise-grade AI development platform, today announced a strategic partnership with AHEAD, a leading provider of cloud, data, and modernization solutions. AHEAD now offers a full suite of services around Windsurf, including implementation, managed services, AI advisory, and outcome-based analytics—giving enterprise teams a direct path to adopting AI across the entire software development lifecycle.

“Large enterprise engineering teams are moving beyond AI experimentation. They’re now focused on end-to-end transformation,” said Anshul Ramachandran, Founding Team at Windsurf. “AHEAD brings the expertise to help these teams navigate complex DevOps environments. Together, we can implement Windsurf in highly specialized settings where tailored solutions matter most.”

A Complete DevOps Offering

As part of its broader playbook, AHEAD brings a dedicated Windsurf services practice to the partnership, with certified experts delivering:

Implementation and onboarding across enterprise teams and regulated environments

Ongoing managed services and platform optimization

AI advisory for integrating agentic development into broader engineering strategies

Outcome-based analytics to tie software delivery velocity to business impact

That said, AHEAD is not only delivering Windsurf to clients nationwide but actively leveraging it across its own modernization programs, creating, validating, and scaling AI-powered workflows in real time.

“At AHEAD, we recognize the value that AI-powered development holds for productivity, security, and compliance,” said Josh Perkins, VP of Emerging Technology at AHEAD. “We’re leveraging Windsurf’s AI development tools to move the needle on business outcomes not only for clients, but for our own internal use cases as well. It’s not just about faster coding, it’s about transforming how enterprises approach software delivery.”

Complementing the SDLC

Today, Windsurf’s agentic assistance is directly embedded in developer workflows at Fortune 500 companies and large regulated enterprises, where it has increased developer velocity by more than 50% and raised code acceptance rates by up to 80%. By integrating Windsurf alongside best-in-class tools, AHEAD provides a comprehensive solution for enterprises looking to:

Automate core development tasks with AI agents

Streamline legacy-to-cloud modernization programs

Improve DevOps throughput while maintaining governance

This partnership brings AI-powered software delivery to industries like healthcare, financial services, logistics, and more. By combining Windsurf’s secure platform with AHEAD’s expertise, enterprises can automate development tasks, speed up delivery timelines, and improve compliance at scale.

About Windsurf

Windsurf is a leader in AI-powered coding solutions, offering tools like the Windsurf Editor that blend collaborative, continuous AI assistance with developers' workflows, fundamentally changing how AI and humans work together. Designed for optimal flexibility, Windsurf supports over 70 languages and integrates with over 40 Integrated Developer Environments (IDEs), enabling developers to build and deploy applications more efficiently. Learn more at windsurf.com.

About AHEAD

AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. Combining cloud-native capabilities in software and data engineering with an unparalleled track record of modernizing infrastructure, we’re uniquely positioned to help accelerate the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at www.ahead.com and follow us on Twitter at @ahead.