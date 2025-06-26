Artisan Studios Joins Vercel Partner Program to Drive Innovation in Modern Web Development

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artisan Studios (“Artisan”), a leader in technology solutions, is proud to announce its official partnership with Next.js creator, Vercel, joining their prestigious Partner Program to bring next-generation digital experiences to clients across industries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Artisan’s continued commitment to building fast, scalable, and innovative solutions for modern enterprises.

By partnering with Vercel, Artisan Studios strengthens its ability to deliver seamless frontend experiences powered by Vercel’s world-class deployment and hosting platform. The partnership opens new opportunities to collaborate on projects leveraging edge computing, AI-driven applications, and the powerful Next.js framework—Vercel’s open-source React-based toolkit for modern web development.

“We’re excited to join forces with Vercel,” said Tim Mitrovich, CEO of Artisan Studios. “Their platform is the gold standard for performance and reliability in frontend hosting, and this partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, faster, smarter, and more beautiful.”

“At Vercel, we look for partners who share our values, expertise, and commitment on delivering impact. Artisan Studios demonstrated that from our first collaboration,” said Jen Chang, Vice President of Partnerships at Vercel. “Together, we helped a major fast food client modernize internal systems on Vercel, achieving efficiency gains that set a new standard for their team. By combining Vercel’s frontend platform with Artisan’s consultative delivery, we’re well-positioned to help customers build high-impact digital experiences that adapt to a changing market.”

As a member of the Vercel Partner Program, Artisan Studios gains access to early insights, technical collaboration, and go-to-market support, further enhancing customer satisfaction and accelerating time to value. Together, Artisan and Vercel aim to transform how digital products are designed, built, and delivered.

About Artisan Studios:

Artisan is an AWS digital innovation consultancy offering comprehensive technology strategy and solutions. Specializing in full-scale digital transformations, supply chain optimization, and high-stakes digital challenges, Artisan delivers expertly crafted, elegant solutions that drive change and accelerate success. Learn more about Artisan Studios at www.artisan-studios.com.

About Vercel:

Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability teams need to iterate quickly and ship confidently. Creators of Next.js, Vercel powers some of the world’s most performance-focused websites and digital experiences.

For more information, visit www.artisan-studios.com or vercel.com.