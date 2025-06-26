Forge Global Partners with Fortune to Launch Private Market Lists and Rankings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE) announced today it will partner with Fortune Media to launch a new series of lists and rankings dedicated to the private market, powered by proprietary private market data from Forge, a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, technology and investment solutions for the private market.

Forge tracks more than 1,200 private companies valued at more than $1 billion and an estimated total private market valuation in the trillions, that are pioneering breakthroughs in AI, health care, defense, fintech, sustainability, and more — a powerful force shaping global innovation and investment.

Fortune’s upcoming private market rankings will offer a comprehensive, data-backed view into the companies, leaders, and sectors driving value creation outside the public eye. By combining Forge’s robust dataset — built on thousands of private company transactions, hundreds of thousands of investor signals and Forge’s proprietary pricing methodologies — with Fortune’s respected editorial expertise, these rankings will surface powerful trends and untold stories shaping the future of global business.

“Fortune has long been a trusted voice in identifying and elevating the world’s most influential and consequential businesses, and its lists and rankings are more relevant and closely followed than ever,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge. “Collaborating with Fortune to unlock deeper understanding of the private market — a space that has historically lacked transparency — is an extraordinary opportunity. We’re excited to bring our proprietary data and insights to Fortune’s expanding global audience, helping to illuminate the companies that are shaping the future.”

“For more than 70 years, Fortune has set the standard for business journalism through the Fortune 500 — the definitive list of America’s largest companies,” said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune Media. “The new rankings, based on access to Forge’s trusted data and insights into the private market, will employ the same rigor and trusted methodology we routinely apply to our iconic lists. Private companies are increasingly where compelling innovation is happening and intriguing investment stories are unfolding, and they are a fertile area for Fortune’s trusted storytelling.”

Additional information on methodology, categories, and release dates for new rankings for the private market will be announced later this year. Each build on the legacy of the Fortune 500™, the flagship list, now in its 71st year, which remains a benchmark for corporate performance and scale.

About Forge:

Forge (NYSE: FRGE) is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, technology and investment solutions for the private market. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding future opportunities for Forge to expand its business with the Fortune Partnership. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC from time to time, including in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.