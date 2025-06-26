Wysa Partners with RxCap to Advance Medication Adherence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wysa, a global leader in AI-driven behavioral health support announced a strategic partnership with RxCap, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for medication adherence today. The collaboration brings RxCap’s remote monitoring technology into Wysa’s care platform, giving provider clients real-time insights into medication adherence to help drive better patient outcomes and more effective care management.

Through this integration, Wysa’s healthcare clients can now deploy RxCap’s connected adherence devices and cloud-based software directly within their existing care workflows. Providers and care teams gain the ability to monitor medication intake in real time, identify non-adherence, deliver timely interventions, and support patients managing complex medication regimens, with no added burden for patients. In addition to Wysa’s integrated behavioral health platform, clients will have access to RxCap’s remote monitoring capabilities for patients who may benefit from broader remote support. The combined solution enhances therapy outcomes, increases patient engagement, and enables providers to access new reimbursable services.

“Medication non-adherence is one of the biggest challenges in behavioral health and healthcare at-large, and this can significantly undermine treatment effectiveness,” said Ramakant Vempati, co-founder and President of Wysa. “By integrating RxCap’s remote monitoring technology into Wysa’s unique care delivery platform, we’re giving providers a powerful tool to close this gap and proactively support their patients’ health, all while helping them capture additional revenue.”

RxCap’s technology includes smart adherence tracking devices, physiological device integrations, and patient engagement software that seamlessly report data to clinicians. The platform’s analytics engine can flag potential issues such as missed doses, allowing providers to follow up with tailored interventions. With this new partnership, Wysa’s customers will be able to deploy these tools as part of their existing care workflows, without adding friction for their patients.

“This partnership with Wysa reflects our shared commitment to transforming patient care with smart, scalable technology,” said Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap. “Wysa’s innovative platform has changed the way healthcare is delivered, and we’re excited to bring our proven adherence technology to a broader network of providers. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in treatment outcomes for patients.”