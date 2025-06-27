RHI Magnesita and BPI, Inc. Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Circular Economy Initiatives in North America

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions, and BPI, Inc., a renowned US based leader in minerals processing, including refractory raw materials and specialty products, are pleased to announce a transformative joint venture to expand circular economy initiatives and accelerate sustainability across North America.

The strategic partnership combines RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) global refractory expertise with BPI, Inc.’s (BPI) robust US infrastructure, local sourcing, and technical processing capabilities. This collaboration is set to create a powerful platform for innovation in circular raw material processing and recycling. It aims to significantly enhance the sustainability of the refractory industry, which is essential to the production processes for cement, steel, aluminum, and many other industrial producers in the North America region.

Key Highlights of the Joint Venture:

Proximity to customers : with a combined 20 plant locations across PA, OH, MO, NC, AL, CA, IN, OK, and Canada, RHI Magnesita and BPI are strategically positioned close to customers, allowing for the delivery of locally sourced products and solutions, effectively shortening supply chains.

: with a combined 20 plant locations across PA, OH, MO, NC, AL, CA, IN, OK, and Canada, RHI Magnesita and BPI are strategically positioned close to customers, allowing for the delivery of locally sourced products and solutions, effectively shortening supply chains. Enhanced portfolio : the combined companies possess technical and analytical services, expanded access to high-quality domestically sourced circular raw materials, and expert sales teams who offer customized solutions, from raw materials to finished goods.

: the combined companies possess technical and analytical services, expanded access to high-quality domestically sourced circular raw materials, and expert sales teams who offer customized solutions, from raw materials to finished goods. Innovation & sustainability: advanced, in-house R&D teams will collaborate to explore and develop state-of-the-art solutions that will improve safety, endurance, and efficiency, while decreasing the collective carbon footprint.

The newly announced partnership represents an innovative move toward enhancing sustainable refractory solutions while also providing a strategic platform for the sourcing of domestic refractory raw materials in North America.

“This joint venture is more than a partnership; it’s a bold step toward redefining industry standards for sustainable sourcing and material recovery,” said Craig Powell, Regional President, North America, RHI Magnesita. “We are excited about the future and look forward to supporting our customers with expanded capabilities that will forge new solutions for safety and efficiency while reducing environmental impact.”

Joe Quigley, BPI President, also shared, “At BPI, we are committed to providing high-quality mineral products. Partnering with RHIM will expand our portfolio and enhance our efforts to offer circular solutions. We are excited about the progress our combined companies will achieve for a better future.”

The joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in H2 2025.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with over 20,000 employees in 65 main production sites (including raw material sites), 12 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefiting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

The Group is listed within the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category (“ESCC”) of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, with a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse). For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com

About BPI, Inc.

BPI, Inc. is an U.S.-based leader in mineral processing, including refractory raw materials and specialty mineral products, serving the steel, foundry, aluminum, and cement industries. With advanced processing facilities and a strong focus on sustainability, BPI, Inc. is at the forefront of innovation in material recovery and recycling and is a trusted partner to its customers. BPI operates 7 recycling facilities, 1 office and in-house R&D lab across 5 states, including PA, OH, AL, IN, and OK with approximately 100 employees.