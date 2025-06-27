Coro Expands its Footprint into Australia and New Zealand

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, today announced its formal expansion into the ANZ region. As part of its formal entry into ANZ, Coro signed a distribution agreement with Bluechip Infotech, one of the largest distributors in the region, with a network of hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers. Cybersecurity and channel leader veteran Joe Sykora will spearhead the international expansion into Australia and New Zealand. He will be supported by Regional Vice President of Sales Demetrios Georgiou, a proven leader in the ANZ region with deep in-market experience.

Coro’s expansion into ANZ comes at a critical time. During the 2021-22 financial year, over 76,000 cybercrimes were reported to the Australian Signals Directorate's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD's ACSC) – equivalent to a cybercrime every 7 minutes. Cyber incidents cost small businesses over $39,000 on average and these costs are rising. In the 2022-23 financial year, the average cost of cybercrime for small businesses rose to $46,000. Coro's cybersecurity platform protects against threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing, insider threats, data loss, and more.

“Coro’s blend of simplicity, scalability, and automation makes it a game-changer for the SMB segment. Our partners will now be able to provide more value with less complexity,” said Johnson Hsiung, Bluechip Infotech’s Managing Director.

“We're thrilled to partner with Bluechip Infotech to make it exceedingly easy for our partners to scale and deliver enterprise-grade security to the SMB market in a profitable, predictable and simplified way. We offer a broad range of core cybersecurity solutions all managed in a seamless, integrated dashboard,” said Joe Sykora, SVP and General Manager, Americas and ANZ at Coro.

Coro has experienced explosive growth, tripling its revenue year over year for the past three years. The company continues its global expansion with its recent EMEA presence and London office opening while innovating with the launch of Coro 3.0, the industry’s first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro has been recognized as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years, ranking No. 51 on Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500.

Coro welcomes ANZ partners to explore its recently announced Coro Compass program. The new partner program was designed to empower partners of all sizes through hands-on support, tailored marketing collaboration, and dedicated enablement. To learn more about Coro Compass, they can visit https://coro.net/partners/coro-compass.

About Coro

Based in Chicago, IL, Coro is the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, making security simpler and smarter through the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against ransomware, phishing, malware, insider threats, and more—across users, devices, networks, and cloud apps. Coro’s modular platform stops threats in its tracks—automatically detecting and remediating security threats across businesses without draining IT resources. Coro is one of North America's fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, ranked on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit Coro or follow on social media via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Facebook.