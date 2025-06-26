Kinaxis and Ottawa Senators Renew Partnership, Uniting National Capital Region

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, is proud to announce a renewed three-year partnership with the Ottawa Senators and their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. This collaboration is designed to amplify Kinaxis’ brand visibility, deepen community roots, and create unforgettable experiences for customers, prospects, and employees.

As two proud Ottawa-based organizations, Kinaxis and the Senators will come together again to celebrate local talent, foster youth development, and drive meaningful community engagement. The partnership will also spotlight the Kinaxis brand across high-visibility platforms—including center ice at Canadian Tire Centre, LED rings, and digital dashboards during home and away games—ensuring a powerful presence throughout the NHL season.

“At Kinaxis, we believe in the power of community and the importance of showing up where it matters most,” said Megan Paterson, chief operating officer at Kinaxis. “This partnership is more than just branding - it’s about connecting with people, supporting local causes, and creating a culture of pride and purpose for our employees, our customers, and the broader Ottawa community.”

As part of its commitment to community impact, Kinaxis will support two of the Senators’ most meaningful philanthropic initiatives:

Together We Ignite Hope Telethon – A region-wide fundraising campaign that supports youth-focused charities and grassroots programs across the National Capital Region. Funds raised go toward mental health services, education access, food security, and recreational opportunities for underserved youth.

Ottawa Senators Gala – The team’s premier annual fundraising event, bringing together business and community leaders to raise funds for youth empowerment through sport, education, and wellness. Kinaxis’ involvement helps expand the reach and impact of these programs, ensuring more young people have access to the tools and support they need to thrive.

These initiatives align with Kinaxis’ broader social impact strategy, which includes long-standing partnerships with organizations such as Interval House of Ottawa (supporting women and children fleeing violence), Quickstart Early Intervention for Autism, and The Ellen MacArthur Foundation (advancing circular economy education). Kinaxis also invests in the next generation of talent through its award-winning co-op program and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and a Top Employer for Young People.

The renewed partnership also brings employees, customers, and prospects closer to the action, with exclusive access to Senators games, community skate events at Canadian Tire Centre, and behind-the-scenes experiences that foster lasting connections within the community.

“This collaboration is a celebration of shared values—excellence, innovation, and community,” said Cyril Leeder, president and CEO of the Ottawa Senators. “Fresh off a playoff run that ignited our fans and our community, we’re excited to have Kinaxis – a leader in Ottawa’s tech community – in our Senators family to further the momentum from last season and look forward to continuing to build something truly special together.”

As Kinaxis continues to grow its global footprint, this partnership reinforces its identity as a purpose-driven brand rooted in community, innovation, and Canadian pride. For more information about Kinaxis visit kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy in 2002-03 and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. Since 1992, the Senators together with its charitable foundation, alumni, partners and fans have contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the Ottawa-Gatineau Region. The team was purchased by Michael Andlauer in September of 2023, ushering in a new era and vision for the franchise.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Source: Kinaxis Inc.