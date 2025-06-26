Palantir and The Nuclear Company Partner to Launch Platform to Rapidly Scale Nuclear Deployment

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), the world's leading provider of enterprise operating systems, today announced a strategic product partnership with The Nuclear Company, which is leading gigawatt-scale deployment of nuclear power across America and pioneering the modernization of nuclear construction. Together, the companies will co-develop and deploy NOS, the first AI-driven, real-time software system built exclusively for nuclear construction. NOS will transform the construction of nuclear reactors into a data-driven, predictable process, enabling The Nuclear Company to build plants faster and safer for less.

Despite the need for nuclear’s firm, clean baseload power, the biggest challenges facing the industry, which creates high-paying head-of-household jobs, are that nuclear projects are almost always over budget and behind schedule. To be built on Palantir’s Foundry platform, NOS will simplify the construction process for The Nuclear Company. NOS will provide:

Schedule Certainty: With NOS, construction teams will receive instantaneous, context-aware guidance — from the availability of certain parts and materials to the weather — that adapts to real-time constraints, so teams can work rather than wait.

With NOS, construction teams will receive instantaneous, context-aware guidance — from the availability of certain parts and materials to the weather — that adapts to real-time constraints, so teams can work rather than wait. Cost Savings: A supply chain will track and verify all parts, as well as prevent shipment errors, material shortages and lost documentation. And when delays appear imminent, NOS will initiate backup options or prioritize other work in its place.

A supply chain will track and verify all parts, as well as prevent shipment errors, material shortages and lost documentation. And when delays appear imminent, NOS will initiate backup options or prioritize other work in its place. Problem Prevention: Sensors placed across construction sites can feed data in real-time to a digital twin model of the site, allowing leaders to track progress with precision and compare what’s actually happening to the original plans. By using predictive analytics, teams can spot potential problems early, catching issues before they become expensive mistakes.

Sensors placed across construction sites can feed data in real-time to a digital twin model of the site, allowing leaders to track progress with precision and compare what’s actually happening to the original plans. By using predictive analytics, teams can spot potential problems early, catching issues before they become expensive mistakes. Regulatory Confidence: AI will turn a traditionally labor- and time-intensive task to a process that becomes nearly instantaneous. Large language models can rapidly review tens of thousands of documents, while AI agents trained on regulatory requirements will help validate the data recorded automatically at construction sites.

“The future of energy security and sovereignty will be shaped by our ability to deploy advanced technologies at scale,” said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies. “This partnership marks the first time Palantir’s software will be used to help power the next generation of nuclear energy infrastructure. By integrating our operating system with The Nuclear Company’s ambitious vision, we are laying the foundation for a new era of resilient, intelligent and secure energy systems in the United States and beyond.”

The latest project in Palantir’s Warp Speed initiative, NOS will be delivered by a dedicated engineering team embedded with The Nuclear Company’s construction and engineering staff, all working to unify previously siloed nuclear data across construction, supply chain, workforce, engineering, and safety systems. The partnership comes as China continues to outpace the United States in new nuclear, announcing 10 GW of reactors annually while America has built just 2 GW in the last three decades. In late May, President Donald J. Trump issued a series of executive orders calling for 400 GW of nuclear reactors by 2050 to ensure America has the baseload power required to lead the world in AI. The orders also call for 10 large-scale reactors to be under construction by 2030.

“Our mission is to build nuclear power the way America once built its greatest infrastructure projects — fast, safe and at scale,” said The Nuclear Company Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “With Palantir, we have a technology partner who shares our sense of urgency and understands that nuclear isn’t just an energy issue — it’s a national security imperative. NOS is how we finally break the cycle of delays, deliver a new energy future, and protect America’s nuclear leadership from China, so we don’t lose it like we did manufacturing decades ago.”

About Palantir

About The Nuclear Company

The Nuclear Company is pioneering the modernization of nuclear construction and leading fleet-scale deployment of nuclear power across America. By integrating proven, licensed reactor technologies with digital innovation and its design-once, build-many methodology, the company aims to reduce costs and shorten development timelines. This approach leverages AI-powered real-time construction monitoring and advanced project management to streamline deployment and ensure on-time, on-budget delivery. The Nuclear Company is committed to delivering safe baseload electricity at the lowest cost, while catalyzing the nuclear industry toward rapid development in America and globally. For more information, visit: www.thenuclearcompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

