ExaGrid Expands Partnership with Cohesity with New Certified Integrations, Enabling Seamless Backup Storage for Both Cohesity NetBackup and DataProtect Customers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the world’s largest independent backup storage vendor, has announced that it will be an archive storage target for Cohesity DataProtect with its Tiered Backup Storage product line.

Today, ExaGrid supports Cohesity NetBackup with 9 certified integrations. As Cohesity continues to support both NetBackup and DataProtect customers, ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage appliances will continue to work as an archive storage target for all Cohesity customers.

ExaGrid’s support for Cohesity is expected to be Generally Available (GA) in the first half of 2026.

“We’re excited to support Cohesity, including both their NetBackup and DataProtect customers,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “With customers in over 80 countries, we’re seeing growing interest in Cohesity, and we want to ensure that their investment in ExaGrid remains protected during that transition.”

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage features a unique architecture with a front-end Landing Zone for fast archiving and restores, and a secure Repository Tier for cost-efficient, deduplicated storage. The system scales up to 6PB in a single deployment—the largest of its kind with built-in deduplication. Over the past three years, ExaGrid has earned more industry awards for backup storage than any other vendor.

“Customers rely on us to secure hundreds of exabytes of critical customer data across their IT landscape. Cohesity meets customers where they are with our broad support for data sources and storage targets,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “We’re proud to partner with ExaGrid to support our joint customers seeking a tiered archival storage solution.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

