Special Transportation Provider ADROIT Taps Motive to Strengthen Student Safety and Support Drivers Behind the Wheel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADROIT Advanced Technologies, a leading alternative student transportation company, today celebrated a new partnership with Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform. ADROIT partners with school districts to provide accessible transportation for special needs students who require accommodations or live outside standard bus routes. Now, through this partnership, ADROIT will equip its vehicles with Motive’s industry-leading AI-powered fleet safety cameras, strengthening visibility, accountability, and protection for special needs students, drivers, and school districts.

The partnership follows a successful three-month pilot program of Motive and other leading competitors’ AI dashcams in Massachusetts and Arizona to ensure ADROIT was selecting the most accurate and effective safety solution. ADROIT selected Motive for its real-time safety alerts, on-demand trip footage, and 24/7 support, all key capabilities and services for providing more visibility into vehicle activity and meeting school district requirements.

ADROIT is now expanding the availability of Motive’s Vehicle Gateways and AI Dashcams to support all customers nationwide. Motive will help ADROIT meet operational and compliance standards while improving communication, reducing accidents, and giving parents and schools greater peace of mind.

“Safety is at the heart of our commitment to the education communities we serve,” said Ryan King, Vice President of Operations for ADROIT. “We’re proud to announce our new partnership with Motive to offer AI-powered fleet safety cameras and vehicle reporting to provide more transparency to families, drivers, and school districts. The platform is designed not only to support our drivers and passengers today, but well into the future.”

“Creating safer roads for students and drivers with accurate AI is one of the most meaningful ways we can make an impact with Motive,” said Abhishek Gupta, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Motive. “We’re proud to support ADROIT’s goal of modernizing student transportation with smarter technology that reduces risk and enhances the safety, productivity, and impact of their operations.”

ADROIT supplements schools’ existing fleets by conducting comprehensive background checks and requiring certified, wheelchair-accessible vehicles. To date, ADROIT has safely transported students more than 3 million miles.

About ADROIT Advanced Technologies: ADROIT Advanced Technologies, part of the Beacon Mobility family, was founded in 2017 on the premise that school transportation needs to be as varied and unique as the students and districts it serves. For five years, ADROIT has successfully complemented school transportation in communities in California and Arizona with recent expansion into Wisconsin, Missouri, and Texas. Their unique model of ensuring their carefully vetted drivers are partnered with children based on their unique needs and IEPs ensures a transportation solution that perfectly serves parents, children, school districts, and communities. To learn more, visit: https://www.goadroit.com. To learn more about Beacon Mobility, visit: https://gobeacon.com/

About Motive: Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.