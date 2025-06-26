46 Labs and Mozee Partner to Launch Secure, Scalable Network for Connected Vehicle Fleets

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--46 Labs, the global business communications management provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Mozee, the pioneer of modular agile transit (MAT). Through this collaboration, 46 Labs will provide the mobile communications infrastructure powering Mozee’s expanding fleet of driverless, electric multi-passenger vehicles.

Founded in 2022 in Dallas, Mozee provides AI-powered, multi-passenger autonomous shuttles and fleet management software to help cities, campuses, airports and events move people safely, efficiently and sustainably. As part of its growth, the company is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing facility to Arlington, Texas, one of the first U.S. cities to integrate autonomous transit into its broader public mobility network.

“Mozee is reimagining what it means to move through modern cities, and we’re proud to deliver the network foundation that keeps their vehicles connected,” said Trevor Francis, CEO of 46 Labs. “As mobility continues to evolve, partnerships like this highlight the growing need for reliable infrastructure—built not only for scalability, but to help reshape legacy systems with flexible, future-ready innovation.”

The 46 Labs network offers Mozee a secure, resilient communications backbone built for growth. 46 Labs’ dedicated, secure and custom infrastructure is designed to minimize risk and ensure continuity even during broader industry outages. The platform also enables centralized management of all connected vehicles, treating each one like a mobile endpoint with real-time visibility and control.

The flexibility of 46 Labs’ platform also opens the door to new applications, such as turning Mozee vehicles into mobile cell spots to enhance connectivity at major public events and in high-density transit zones. As Mozee explores new ways to expand service and meet demand, having a communications network that can evolve with those needs is a critical advantage.

“We’re proud to collaborate with 46 Labs as they help us lead the shift toward smarter, more human-centered mobility,” said Shawn Taikratoke, CEO at Mozee. “This partnership helps us deliver the power of modular agile transit to meet today’s transit challenges—We’re proud to find a partner who moves at our speed to ensure our autonomous system remains responsive, secure and adaptable in a dynamic operating environment.”

This partnership reflects how two fast-growing Texas companies are coming together to solve modern infrastructure challenges in real time. As Mozee brings next-generation transit solutions to cities like Arlington, 46 Labs provides the resilient communications backbone that helps keep those systems connected, secure and ready to scale. It’s a shared investment in building smarter, safer communities—starting at home in North Texas.

About 46 Labs, LLC

46 Labs is a global business communications company dedicated to transforming the way businesses manage their connectivity infrastructure. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, 46 Labs offers innovative solutions that unify complex communications infrastructures. Their flagship product, the Peeredge Orchestration Platform, provides scalable voice and messaging management services to hundreds of global carriers and Fortune 500 companies daily. Committed to upgrading business communications on a global scale, 46 Labs continues to replace outdated critical infrastructure and legacy systems, enabling carriers and large enterprises to operate with advanced levels of clarity. For more information, visit www.46labs.com.

About Mozee

Mozee is advancing modular agile transit (MAT) - an AI-powered, multi-passenger transportation system designed to flex and scale with the evolving needs of cities, campuses, airports, and events. Our electric autonomous shuttles operate without fixed infrastructure, adapt in real time, and move groups of people with the safety, precision, and reliability communities demand. Backed by intelligent fleet software and deep systems integration, Mozee empowers public and private partners to unlock smarter mobility, reduce congestion, and reclaim space for people - not cars. By making transit modular, dynamic, and infrastructure-agnostic, we’re helping the world move beyond the transportation trap and into a future built around human connection and flow. For more information about Mozee, visit www.mozeealong.com.