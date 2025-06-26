-

Secureframe and Fleet Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Open-Source Security Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secureframe, the leading provider of security compliance automation, today announced that it has installed Fleet, the open-source platform for security and IT teams, as the default agent within Secureframe. This collaboration integrates Fleet's capabilities into Secureframe's platform, bringing the power of open device management to thousands of customers, including AngelList, Generali, Rand McNally, and Coda, enhancing their security posture and simplifying compliance at scale.

"Our strategic partnership with Fleet delivers unparalleled value to our customers through lightning-fast performance and support across all computing platforms,” says Shrav Mehta, Founder and CEO of Secureframe.

"Our strategic partnership with Fleet delivers unparalleled value to our customers through lightning-fast performance and support across all computing platforms,” says Shrav Mehta, Founder and CEO of Secureframe. "This collaboration provides security teams with the access needed to perform effectively, while ensuring complete transparency for employees regarding the code running on their systems."

A cornerstone of this partnership is Fleet's open-source foundation. In today's security-conscious landscape, transparency is essential. Fleet’s core, built upon the widely adopted open-source osquery project created by Fleet's cofounder, allows customers and the broader community to audit and verify the software's functionality. This commitment to openness fosters trust with employees and aligns with Secureframe’s mission to empower businesses with trustworthy security and compliance solutions.

"The integration of Secureframe and Fleet represents a significant advancement for our organization," says Thomas Buley, Secureframe customer and CEO at Sightglass. "Having access to the same open-source technology trusted by companies like Stripe gives us confidence in our security infrastructure."

This partnership enhances Secureframe's scalability, making it an even more compelling solution for organizations of all sizes looking to automate compliance. As organizations grow, their needs evolve rapidly. They secure deals requiring new compliance standards, teams expand globally, employees require various operating systems, product features demand testing across different platforms, and acquisitions may introduce unique IT and security approaches.

"When companies grow, the growth can happen very suddenly," says Mike McNeil, CEO at Fleet, "Secureframe gives companies the immediate compliance wins they need to run their business, while future-proofing the next chapter of their growth so they don't have to rebuild everything from scratch."

This strategic alliance between Secureframe and Fleet signals a shift toward a more open, transparent, and automated future for security and compliance built on open-source technologies.

About Fleet

Fleet is the open-source platform for IT and security teams with thousands of computers. Organizations like MrBeast, Uber, and hundreds more use Fleet to improve and simplify how they manage and secure devices. Fleet's mission is to bring transparency and control to the world of computing devices through its open and extensible platform. Learn more at fleetdm.com/handbook.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the leading security and privacy compliance automation platform, helping organizations achieve and maintain continuous compliance with standards like CMMC 2.0, FedRAMP 20x, SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Thousands of fast-growing startups and global enterprises trust Secureframe to simplify compliance, reduce risk, and build trust with customers and partners. Backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Gradient Ventures, and Base10 Partners, Secureframe is redefining what’s possible in security and compliance. Learn more at www.secureframe.com.

