A New Chapter Begins: Cross Management Corporation Joins Forces with Global Giant Shimizu

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Management Corporation (CMC), a New York based general contractor with decades of experience specializing in interiors, infrastructure, building repositioning and retail, is proud to announce its acquisition of 51% by Shimizu Corporation (“Shimizu”), a $14 billion in revenue per year global construction company headquartered in Japan, through its North American regional managing corporation, Shimizu America, Inc. (“SAI”).

"Joining the Shimizu family lets us expand our resources, embrace new technologies, and still deliver the craftsmanship and accountability we're known for." Share

This strategic partnership marks a transformative chapter for CMC, bringing together its hands-on, client-first approach with Shimizu’s scale, innovation, and international reach. While CMC will retain its leadership, team, and project-driven culture, the partnership strengthens its ability to take on larger, more complex projects without compromising the responsiveness and attention to detail clients have trusted since 2003.

"Our commitment has always been about delivering superior construction services with a personal touch," said Ann Caruso, CEO of CMC. "Joining the Shimizu family lets us expand our resources, embrace new technologies, and still deliver the craftsmanship and accountability we're known for."

CMC has also collaborated with Shimizu North America LLC (“SNA”), SAI’s local subsidiary responsible for construction operations in North America, on multiple projects. The decision to bring CMC into the Shimizu Group aims to strengthen and expand their engagement in the alterations and interiors construction market, a growing sector in mature countries. While SNA has already been active in this market, its primary clients have traditionally consisted of Japanese companies. By integrating CMC into their group, SAI anticipates creating new business opportunities and expanding project acquisition by enhancing its connections with local clients.

Shimizu selected CMC for its strong reputation as a leader in the U.S. interiors and alterations space, and for its values. Shimizu recognized in CMC a kindred spirit - one that prioritizes long-term relationships, integrity, and excellence in execution. The partnership represents a strategic step in expanding Shimizu’s U.S. footprint, as the companies come together to deliver impactful projects and contribute meaningfully to the evolving landscape of the American construction industry.

The move is part of Shimizu’s SHIMZ VISION 2030, an initiative to grow its international footprint, with a goal of generating 25% of its gross profit from overseas.

CMC will continue to operate under its existing name, with no changes to its core teams or client relationships. What clients will see, however, is access to broader capabilities, deeper support, and new opportunities as the company grows its reach throughout the U.S.

About Cross Management Corporation

Founded in 2003, Cross Management Corporation (CMC) is a New York-based general contractor specializing in interiors, infrastructure, building repositioning and retail. For over two decades, CMC has delivered superior construction management services throughout the United States, building its reputation on craftsmanship, integrity, and accountability to ensure exceptional quality and seamless communication in every project. For more information, visit www.crossmanagementcorp.com

About Shimizu America, Inc.

For half a century since their entry into the US market in Los Angeles in 1974, Shimizu has been supported by many clients in developing their business in North America. Currently, with the regional management company Shimizu America Inc. based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company is engaging in construction, plant engineering, investment and development businesses in the U.S. as well as in Mexico and Canada. www.shimz-global.com