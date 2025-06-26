Domo Deepens Collaboration with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Analytics and Data Integration on the AI Data Cloud

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), a leading AI and Data Products platform, today announced an expanded collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to deliver a comprehensive suite of applications on Snowflake Marketplace. This strengthened relationship enables joint customers to seamlessly integrate, transform, and analyze their data in a secure, scalable environment powered by advanced AI capabilities.

As part of this expansion, Domo’s managed offering, Powered by Snowflake, enables Domo to offer a fully managed, analytics and BI solution. Domo will maintain and operate the Snowflake environment, simplifying deployment, management, and billing for customers—who benefit from seamless access to Domo’s Magic ETL, connectors, dashboards, and low-code apps without managing the infrastructure themselves.

“Our collaboration with Snowflake continues to evolve, unlocking new opportunities for customers to seamlessly integrate their data, accelerate AI-driven insights, and simplify operations,” said Josh James, CEO of Domo. “With Domo now Powered by Snowflake, we’re able to deliver a fully managed analytics solution that removes complexity and enables customers to focus on driving business impact.”

Domo’s cloud-native portfolio accelerates the entire data lifecycle—from ingestion and integration to advanced transformation and AI-driven insights—directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Available now on Snowflake Marketplace as a Connected App and as a Managed App, Domo’s key solutions include:

Domo Connector Framework: Over 1,000 pre-built connectors enable efficient ingestion of data from a wide variety of sources directly into Snowflake, simplifying data consolidation.

Magic ETL: Powered by Pushdown SQL technology, this tool performs optimized, scalable data transformations inside Snowflake, reducing latency and operational overhead.

Reverse ETL: Synchronizes enriched data from Snowflake back into operational business systems, helping organizations make real-time, data-driven decisions.

Domo.AI on Snowflake Cortex AI: Embeds advanced AI and Agentic AI capabilities to deliver predictive and prescriptive analytics at enterprise scale.

Visual Layer & App Platform: Offers an interactive analytics experience and rapid application development environment, fully integrated with Snowflake data.

Hundreds of organizations—including Taylor Made, All Response Media, and Life Time Inc.—are already realizing the benefits of the Domo and Snowflake partnership. These customers are breaking down data silos, scaling governed analytics, and embedding AI to accelerate innovation, improve agility, and drive faster business outcomes.

“At Snowflake, our mission is to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “Our work with Domo is a prime example of that commitment. Together, we’re making it easier for customers to unlock actionable insights through deeply integrated, AI-powered data products—ultimately delivering value at scale across their entire enterprise.”

