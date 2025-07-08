Icon Business Bank Partners with ZimpleMoney to Launch Private Loan Management Software Solution

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icon Business Bank, a Southern California-based community business bank, announced today a strategic partnership with ZimpleMoney to simplify private party financing for customers.

This collaboration gives Icon Business Bank customers access to advanced loan servicing technology that streamlines the management of private loans, leases, and installment payments. Powered by ZimpleMoney’s cloud-based platform and open APIs, businesses can now offer private financing to their customers, creating new revenue streams while improving cash flow management.

“This partnership is about giving our customers more control and more options,” said Ernie Hwang, CEO at Icon Business Bank. “Whether it’s an auto dealer offering purchase financing, a seller note on a real estate transaction, or companies managing an ESOP loan, ZimpleMoney makes it easy to track and manage private financing in a secure, trusted environment.”

ZimpleMoney’s platform features multiple loan types, automated ledgering, integrated payments, borrower portals and detailed reporting—all designed to simplify the complexities of private financing and enhance trust between borrowers and lenders. It provides a compliant, professional framework that brings transparency and efficiency to every step of the process.

“More and more companies are utilizing some form of seller financing to grow their business, but are still relying on spreadsheets to manage it,” said Ted Tekippe, CEO at ZimpleMoney. “We’re thrilled to partner with Icon Business Bank to bring our technology to their customers, giving them the structure and confidence to scale.”

With this offering, Icon Business Bank continues to lead with innovation by offering tools that align with today’s business environment and provide access to more modern solutions.

About ZimpleMoney

ZimpleMoney is a cloud-based accounting and payment platform, purpose-built for managing private loans, leases, installments and seller-financed transactions. With a web-based platform, private label capabilities, and robust APIs, ZimpleMoney can seamlessly integrate into existing business systems, enabling banks, lenders, and software providers to offer embedded lending and servicing experiences at scale.

About Icon Business Bank

Icon Business Bank was founded in September 2023 with a core commitment to delivering sustainable value to clients, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve. Our operations, including branches in Santa Ana and Riverside, are anchored in a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes integrity, innovation, and personalized service. We view every client relationship as a long-term partnership, providing trusted financial advice and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of both business and consumer banking segments.