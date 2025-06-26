National CineMedia Expands Programmatic Inventory Through New Partnership with Vistar Media

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“NCM”), the largest cinema advertising platform in the US, today announced an agreement with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media. Through this partnership, NCM expands its premium, in-theater video advertising inventory to programmatic buyers through Vistar’s supply-side platform (SSP), creating an additional, highly efficient buying path for brands looking to reach coveted cinema audiences and providing advertisers access to NCM’s premier suite of data-driven solutions.

This announcement follows the introduction of programmatic and self-serve automated inventory buying to NCM’s offerings in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, NCM saw continued accelerated growth of its programmatic revenue, demonstrating the strength and value of the addition of flexible buying options to the Company’s offerings.

“Cinema advertising delivers the kind of audience engagement and measurable outcomes that other media channels strive to achieve – and this is where powerful brand storytelling comes to life,” said Manu Singh, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at NCM. “As programmatic ad spend continues to grow, we are focused on making cinema media buying as intuitive, data-driven, and effective as possible. Partnering with Vistar is a strategic action that will allow advertisers streamlined access to our premium inventory, ensuring that compelling storytelling meets precision targeting at scale.”

With NCM’s suite of data-driven solutions, programmatic ad buyers can extend their reach and more effectively target audiences. NCMx’s Boost, Boomerang, and Bullseye enable advertisers to create localized, custom advertisements for viewers, understand real-time behavioral data points, activate audiences in theaters, and retarget audiences long after they’ve left the theater.

“It’s been a long time in the making, but we’re super excited to finally offer NCM inventory to Vistar’s buyer community,” said Ian Brecher, Senior Director, Supply Partnerships at Vistar Media. “The ability for brands to show their creatives on the big screen in America’s most visited movie theaters creates a unique opportunity to reach a very attentive audience out in the physical world.”

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, NASDAQ:NCMI) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the US. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform consists of more than 17,500 screens in over 1,350 theaters in 184 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM is the managing member and owner of approximately 100% of National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results. As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software. Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

