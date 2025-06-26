Becker Releases New Becker Academy Courses in Partnership With the University of Missouri

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker, a global leader in exam review for accounting and finance professionals—including CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA—has announced the expansion of its Becker Academy initiative to include additional courses and a new learning management system (LMS) platform.

Becker Academy launched in 2024 in partnership with the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri. This was done in response to research showing that many CPA candidates lack essential accounting knowledge and experience lower success rates during CPA Exam Review.

After launching the flagship course, Financial Accounting Foundations 1 (FAF1), Becker Academy is now growing to include Financial Accounting Foundations 2 (FAF2) and Individual Tax Foundations (ITF, coming July 2025) into its course offerings. These new courses pinpoint strategic subject areas to help students improve their understanding of foundational accounting concepts.

Becker is also launching an improved student experience, with a standalone Becker Academy LMS platform designed to provide engaging learning and comprehensive support. Access to the platform and the free diagnostic assessment for each course is free for any learner. After taking the complimentary assessment, each learner receives a detailed score report and a personalized learning path with recommendations on next steps.

“Becker is extremely proud of our partnership with the University of Missouri and the Becker Academy courses we’ve built together. We believe wholeheartedly that students will reap tangible benefits from building a foundation or having a different perspective on crucial topics that will help them excel throughout their careers,” says Ed Clark, Becker Professional Education president.

