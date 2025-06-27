Cyberlux Corporation Signs Strategic MoU with George Mason University to Accelerate Defense Innovation and Technology Commercialization

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leading defense technology company, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with George Mason University, one of the nation’s premier public research institutions. This strategic collaboration is focused on advancing innovation across key technology areas including 5G systems, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), cybersecurity, and next-generation tactical communications.

“This partnership with George Mason University is a significant milestone in our mission to drive disruptive innovation across the defense sector,” said Mark Schmidt, President and CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. “By combining George Mason’s cutting-edge research capabilities with Cyberlux’s operational platforms, we’re accelerating the path from concept to deployment. Together, we will shape the future of defense technology, from advanced communications to autonomous systems.”

The MoU outlines roles for both organizations in leveraging shared expertise: Cyberlux will provide real-world development priorities and product integration requirements, while GMU will contribute academic research and technical resources aligned with the agreed areas of focus. All collaborative work will be governed by separate agreements to address intellectual property, funding, and deliverables.

“This MoU will expand our research in critical areas of cybersecurity research and continuing Mason's academic in the fields,” said Duminda Wijesekera an expert in the safety of cyber-physical systems and professor in the College of Engineering and Computing’s (CEC) Department of Cyber Security Engineering.

The partnership reflects Cyberlux’s continued expansion across its core divisions—Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Datron Military Communications (DMC), and Global Integrated Services (GIS)—and underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening U.S. defense capabilities through public-private innovation.

“George Mason University is committed to research for delivering innovative dual-use technologies and operational capabilities in support of our national defense. Our partnership with Cyberlux aligns perfectly with this commitment, and we look forward to working in partnership with them to advance these priorities,” said Ken Ball, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) is a leading provider of advanced defense technology solutions, specializing in tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS), military communications and mission-critical solutions for global military markets. The company develops next-generation military capabilities designed to enhance operational effectiveness for U.S. military, government, and global defense partners.

For more information, visit www.cyberlux.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's OTC/SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.