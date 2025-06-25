Granite to Expand Southern Nevada Water Infrastructure with Addition of Rice Pumping Station

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce its continued collaboration with the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) and Contri Construction Company through the award of the Rice Pumping Station & Pipeline Project—part of the Horizon Lateral Program. In partnership with Contri, Granite operates under the Southern Nevada Construction Partners (SNCP), a joint venture.

The Horizon Lateral Program is a strategic initiative designed to enhance system reliability, redundancy, and long-term water delivery capabilities to SNWA facilities, serving the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the City of Henderson. The program is being delivered through a staged design and construction approach, with the Rice Pumping Station & Pipeline Project among the first to advance into detailed design and construction.

The project scope includes the construction of a new 30 million gallons per day (MGD) pumping station at the existing Thomas Rice Reservoir and Pumping Station site. Additionally, a 21,000-linear-foot, 42-inch diameter steel water pipeline will be installed to convey water southwest to the Spring Mountain/Durango Reservoir site.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to building resilient infrastructure that supports the long-term water needs of Southern Nevada,” said Chris Burke, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “We’re honored to continue our collaboration with SNWA and Contri Construction Company on this vital initiative.”

Granite’s involvement in the Horizon Lateral Program underscores its expertise in complex water infrastructure and its dedication to sustainable, community-focused construction solutions.

Granite was awarded a $2 million preconstruction services agreement in May 2025, with completion targeted for January 2027. The project is expected to transition into a construction phase $100-$120 million with Granite’s portion being approximately $70 million. Both Granite’s preconstruction scope and the anticipated construction contract will be incorporated into Granite’s second quarter Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP).

The construction portion of the project is expected to begin in February 2027 and continue through March 2030.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.