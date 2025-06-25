-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Concord Music Royalties, LLC, Series 2025-1, Series 2025-2, and Series 2025-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1, Series 2025-2, and Series 2025-3 Notes (collectively, the Series 2025 Notes) issued by Concord Music Royalties, LLC (the Issuer). The Series 2025-1, Series 2025-2, and Series 2025-3 Notes represent the fourth, fifth, and sixth series of notes by the Issuer. All series of notes share the same collateral pool. No additional collateral will be contributed in conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025 Notes. The proceeds from the Series 2025 Notes will be used to fully redeem the $1.750 billion Series 2022-1 Notes outstanding as well as for other general corporate purposes. Upon the redemption of the Series 2022-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates withdrawing the related ratings, and only the Series 2024-1 Notes and Series 2025 Notes will remain outstanding. KBRA anticipates affirming its ratings on the Series 2024-1, Class A Notes accounting for the issuance of the Series 2025 Notes and the execution of an amendment to the indenture.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010126

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Baffa, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Ali Pasha, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1299
ali.pasha@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Joanne DeSimone, Managing Director, ABS Commercial (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2306
joanne.desimone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Baffa, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Ali Pasha, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1299
ali.pasha@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Joanne DeSimone, Managing Director, ABS Commercial (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2306
joanne.desimone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Marlette Funding Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Marlette Funding Trust 2025-1 (“MFT 2025-1”), a $337.80 million consumer loan ABS transaction. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 55.62% for the Class A Notes to 16.57% for the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, B and C Notes) a reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread. Founded in 2013 in Wil...

KBRA Comments on First Financial Bancorp's Proposed Acquisition of Westfield Bancorp

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 23, 2025, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) (“First Financial” or “the company”) (KBRA senior unsecured debt rating: BBB+ / Stable Outlook), the parent company of First Financial Bank, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Westfield Bancorp ("Westfield" - $2.2 billion of assets or 11% of pro forma total assets), the holding company of Westfield Bank, FSB, from the ultimate parent, Ohio Farmers Insurance Company, a property and casualty insurance gro...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Seasoned Mortgage Trust 2025-1 (JPSMT 2025-1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 31 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from J.P. Morgan Seasoned Mortgage Trust 2025-1 (JPSMT 2025-1). The pool comprises 371 seasoned residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $268.1 million, as of the June 1, 2025, cut-off date. The top originators of this pool are Banc of California, National Association (23.8%) and United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (18.5%). Approximately 51.0% of the pool...
Back to Newsroom