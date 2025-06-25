Emburse and Sage Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver Faster Close and Smarter Spend Visibility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, whose innovative travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, today announced the launch of the new Sage Intacct Connector for Emburse Professional, an enhanced, out-of-the-box integration with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). This launch also signifies the growing partnership between Emburse and Sage as they help their mutual customers gain greater spend visibility, maintain compliance, and close the books with confidence.

The milestone is part of Emburse’s broader vision for Expense Intelligence, which transforms travel, procurement, and reimbursement from fragmented data silos into AI-powered financial harmony.

Easy Setup Helps Finance Teams Close Faster

Compared to other vendors’ connectors, which can be costly and complex to deploy, the Sage Intacct Connector for Emburse Professional offers a clean, user-friendly experience for customers that can be self-configured in just minutes. Purpose-built by Emburse, the integration empowers controllers, accounting managers, and finance teams to streamline close processes and gain visibility into spend, all through a modern, AI-powered platform designed for the speed of finance today.

“This powerful new integration helps us expand our vision for Expense Intelligence by empowering teams with quicker, easier access to accurate data and deeper control over spend,” said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. “By seamlessly integrating Emburse Professional with Sage Intacct, we’ve gone beyond transactional automation to deliver more visibility and actionable insight for finance. This enables our joint customers to reduce manual effort, strengthen compliance, and turn expense data into strategic drivers for smarter decision-making.”

Expense Intelligence Built for the Close

With the new solution, Emburse Professional and Sage Intacct are seamlessly bridged through bi-directional data synchronization. This means that expense data is coded and posted into Sage on-demand, while updates to vendors, customers, project codes, and employee records flow back into Emburse, eliminating duplicate entry, reducing reconciliation delays, and accelerating monthly and quarterly close cycles.

Empowering Finance Teams to Work Smarter

The integration is designed for the unique needs of today’s finance leaders, allowing users to:

Map general ledger (GL) accounts, dimensions, and Sage-specific fields to align expense data with an organization’s financial structure.

to align expense data with an organization’s financial structure. Export receipt images directly into Sage Intacct to build complete, audit-ready expense records without extra effort.

to build complete, audit-ready expense records without extra effort. Schedule automated data syncs that align with monthly and quarterly close cycles to eliminate delays and manual uploads.

that align with monthly and quarterly close cycles to eliminate delays and manual uploads. Monitor sync activity in real-time with built-in logging and diagnostic tools that surface and resolve issues quickly.

with built-in logging and diagnostic tools that surface and resolve issues quickly. Enforce spend policies and detect fraud proactively with embedded controls that reduce risk before it reaches the ledger.

Fast, Self-Service Activation

Finance teams can deploy the Sage Intacct Connector for Emburse Professional within minutes via an intuitive, self-service interface, transforming how they manage expense data and month-end operations from day one.

To learn more about the Sage Intacct Connector, read Emburse’s blog post.

