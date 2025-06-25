Primis Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Operations for SBA and Commercial Lending

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to US financial institutions, is pleased to announce that Primis Bank has selected its platform to power its small business lending. Primis Bank will leverage the platform to automate the entire workflow for the origination of both SBA and conventional commercial loans. The bank also signed on for Lenders Cooperative’s LSP service to augment the bank’s capacity for underwriting, processing, and closing loan applications, thereby increasing loan production.

With this selection, Primis Bank is reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, efficient lending solutions that strengthen communities and empower local businesses. By utilizing Lenders Cooperative’s modern platform and SBA expertise, the bank will streamline its origination process, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate access to capital for small business clients.

“Primis Bank exemplifies what it means to be a forward-thinking institution that harnesses modern lending technology to create positive impact for its clients,” said Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative. “We’re proud to support the organization with both technology and trusted SBA services to help drive meaningful growth for their small business and commercial clients.”

“Lenders Cooperative is filling a long-standing gap in the industry today by bringing to market a truly complete solution for the entirety of the loan-life cycle,” said Primis Bank CEO Dennis Zember. “This partnership allows us to enable a single platform for both conventional and SBA loan products, with a built-in team of LSP experts to augment and guide our team.”

Lenders Cooperative’s end-to-end lending platform, paired with its expert-led SBA LSP Services, is designed to help lending institutions of all sizes modernize and automate their lending operations and hit the ground running by partnering with the experienced team of SBA and Conventional commercial underwriters at Lenders Cooperative to ensure compliance and augment loan production.

ABOUT PRIMIS BANK

Primis (NASDAQ:FRST) provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and services nationwide to customers through various lines of business leveraging a fully digital banking platform. Primis brings the backing of an FDIC institution with the brains of a tech company — offering both security and ease; a solid foundation that’s future proof; and sophisticated offerings that are super simple to navigate. Breaking through all the fine print, wait times, and red tape — Primis brings to market services that actually serve and solutions that solve real life problems. primisbank.com

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

If you have any questions about Lenders Cooperative or would like to schedule an interview, please contact media@lenderscooperative.com.