Kachinga Chooses Sensedia in First-of-Its-Kind Fintech Solution to Support Youth Banking, Financial Education, and Strategic Member Growth

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensedia, a leading API management and integration firm, today welcomed new customer Kachinga, a leading innovator in financial literacy for kids and teens, to enhance youth banking.

Today’s youth financial literacy crisis is real - 54% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and most teens are entering adulthood without the tools to manage money confidently. Credit unions are uniquely positioned to change that, and now they have a partner to help them do it at scale.

Kachinga delivers a turnkey, white-labeled youth banking and financial education app that credit unions can brand entirely as their own, including a custom-built native mobile app for iOS and Android. This is not a reskinned experience, but a fully independent app launched swiftly, carrying the credit union’s name, logo, and branding throughout. Unlike co-branded low- or no-cost solutions that reroute deposits through the vendor’s financial network, Kachinga connects directly to the institution’s DDAs, ensuring deposits, data, and relationships remain with the financial institution. Existing co-branded solutions typically retain revenue by directing funds through their own banking relationships. With Kachinga’s model, credit unions keep full ownership of the member relationship long-term with a modern, branded solution that strengthens loyalty and supports sustainable member growth.

"Sensedia came highly recommended for their transparency and the trust they've earned in the industry. We needed a connectivity and API management partner who could ensure our solution integrates seamlessly, empowering credit unions to enhance the financial literacy journey for families," said Bill Butler, CEO of Kachinga. "Sensedia provided an ideal platform to support our white-labeled solution. By keeping the solution under the credit union’s brand, we avoid redirecting members to third-party service providers—maintaining direct member engagement and keeping assets where they belong. With Sensedia’s expertise, we can accelerate integration and confidently take our solution to the next level. We’re giving our partners something much more powerful than a feature integration. They’re getting their own standalone app, under their name, in the app store, with all the modern features families expect."

Sensedia’s platform will allow Kachinga the flexibility to unlock core data it needs to support and scale while maintaining governance and security. Sensedia is trusted in the global fintech and financial services market, offering APIM and iPaaS capabilities to provide seamless governance, security and scalability quickly.

"Sensedia is proud to empower credit unions and fintech partners worldwide to seamlessly integrate, innovate, and accelerate their growth. Kachinga is a perfect fit for our strategy of connecting fintechs with established financial institutions of all sizes — a win-win that’s rare in today’s challenging landscape. Our platform helps deliver higher ROI, faster time to market, and more impactful products for members,” said Lisa Arthur, SVP of Sensedia USA. “We’re especially excited to partner with Kachinga to support this unique opportunity for credit unions to attract and retain members—particularly families and the next generation. Our platform is purpose-built for successful integration and rapid scaling, and we’re honored to support Kachinga’s vital mission of advancing youth financial literacy."

Sensedia is making an impact on US credit unions. The company is also partnering with Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates (MSA) to offer a Credit Union Shared Services (CUSS) model with other experienced partners. This model allows credit unions to revolutionize products and services through relevant technology and collaboration.

About Sensedia

Sensedia supports companies to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Whether aiming to integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems or create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures, innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as a partner in API Management, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Open Banking and enabling rapid legacy integration. More at Sensedia.com.

About Kachinga

Founded in 2018, Kachinga provides financial literacy tools, software, and programs. Our app empowers young people to take control of their financial futures while providing financial institutions with a powerful tool to engage members of all ages. For more information, visit www.kachinga.com or email communities@kachinga.com.