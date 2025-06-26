Sembrando Vida and Mexinol establish the first public-private partnership in Sinaloa to build local capacity

TOPOLOBAMPO, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sembrando Vida Program and Pacifico Mexinol (Mexinol), a subsidiary of Transition Industries, have signed the first partnership agreement between the Sembrando Vida program and a private company in the state of Sinaloa, marking a milestone in the connection between the public and private sectors for sustainable community development.

This agreement establishes the foundation for training, community engagement, and technology transfer in various communities, with the goal of strengthening sustainable and community development in Rural Learning Communities (CACs).

This initiative is part of Mexinol’s Good Neighbor Program, in which Mexinol will share the knowledge and experience from institutions, staff, and partners to develop and improve capacities in marketing, project management, and environmental and social issues.

“The Sembrando Vida program seeks to transform the lives of farmers by cultivating agroforestry systems that regenerate the land and strengthen the local economy,” said Alejandro Acosta, Territorial Coordinator of the Sembrando Vida Program in Sinaloa. He added: “Sembrando Vida is more than a program: it is a commitment to social well-being and environmental sustainability in rural communities in Mexico.”

The activities will take place in the Benito Juárez, Plan de Guadalupe, and Tortugas Número 2 ejidos (common lands) in the municipality of Ahome, Sinaloa, and will be implemented through the CACs.

The 2025 Training Plan includes actions aimed at strengthening productive and social capacities in the communities, including the identification of crops and products with commercial potential, workshops on production, conservation, and labeling, technical training in saline soil management, marketing strategies, and awareness-raising activities on the prevention of harassment and gender-based violence.

“At Mexinol, we are guided by core values ​​and want to ensure we are a Good Neighbor, which involves listening, engaging in dialogue, and actively collaborating to promote sustainable development, both with and for the community. We fully share the principles of the Sembrando Vida program, as our purpose is to operate with environmental responsibility, social commitment, and closeness to the communities,” said Lucero Gastelum, Community Affairs and Gender Manager, Pacifico Mexinol.

This agreement represents a significant step toward strengthening local capacities and promoting a sustainable, inclusive, and collaborative rural development model.

About Pacifico Mexinol

Transition Industries is jointly developing the Pacifico Mexinol project with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from carbon capture and natural gas. www.pacifico-mexinol.com

About Sembrando Vida

Sembrando Vida is a priority program of the Government of Mexico that promotes sustainable rural development through financial support, technical training, and agroforestry systems. By 2025, it will operate in 24 states, benefiting people in rural areas facing social disadvantages by promoting food self-sufficiency, regenerating social fabric, and protecting the environment. www.gob.mx/bienestar/sembrandovida

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email inquiries@transitionind.com