AXL and Dentons Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Legal Innovation with AI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AXL, a Canadian venture studio transforming AI research into high-growth companies, and Dentons, Canada’s Global Law Firm, have announced a strategic partnership to shape the legal industry’s next evolution with AI.

Together, Dentons and AXL will co-develop ventures that will accelerate the pace of innovation across the legal field and bring outdated workflows, pricing, access, and indeed, the very definition of legal services, into the future. Dentons also becomes the exclusive legal partner to AXL and the preferred provider to its growing portfolio of ventures, bringing legal insight into the early stages of AI innovation and commercialization.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of legal innovation and AI,” said Tim Haney, CEO of Dentons Canada. “By collaborating closely with AXL, we will unlock new models for how technology can enable us to provide exponential value to our clients through innovation.”

AXL is led by one of Canada’s top innovators, Dr. Daniel Wigdor, who is fuelling Canada’s AI research-to-commercialization pipeline with a mission to launch 50 AI-powered companies over the next five years. Its proprietary model merges cutting-edge AI research from the University of Toronto with real-world industry insight through its AI Catalyst program, a corporate partnership initiative designed to validate and accelerate breakthrough ideas.

“We’re proud to partner with Dentons, a firm with global scale, legal sophistication, and a strategic AI roadmap that’s moving legal innovation forward,” said Dr. Daniel Wigdor, Co-Founder and CEO of AXL. “Together, we’re launching companies that will define what practical and scalable AI applications will look like in practice.”

Dentons joins a growing group of leading Canadian organizations collaborating with AXL in “think tanks” to explore high-impact applications of AI that will drive efficiency in their industries. Beyond shaping the direction of new ventures, Dentons will be involved in bringing companies to market, ensuring each company is built on genuine market demand, atop deep customer insights, and is positioned for scale.

“With AXL, we are not just offering legal services to startups – we are contributing to the formation of AI ventures from day one,” said Mike Hollinger, Partner and Toronto Leader of Dentons’ Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies Group. “Together, we are reimagining how legal services are delivered. This partnership puts Dentons and AXL at the center of that transformation.”

Through collaboration and visionary thinking, Dentons and AXL will co-create and deliver cutting-edge AI tools to drive innovation – from Canada, for the world.

“The last time legal services fundamentally changed, it was because of a research lab,” added Dr. Wigdor. “Lawyers modelled the modern law firm after Thomas Edison’s lab — teams of associates supporting partners to boost output and value. Dentons and AXL are now picking up where that transformation left off, building the next wave of practical, scalable AI applications for law.”

To learn more about this strategic partnership, watch this video with Tim Haney and Daniel Wigdor at Dentons’ North American AI Legal Summit. Daniel’s keynote address can also be viewed here.

To learn more about how AXL is fuelling Canada’s AI research-to-commercialization pipeline, visit their website at www.axl.vc.

About Dentons

Dentons is Canada’s Global Law Firm – capitalizing on expansive geographic reach and national strength to provide a tailored experience for clients, wherever they do business. We collaborate with our clients and incorporate our deep understanding of their priorities to achieve the best outcome, blending the creative with the practical. We are more than legal advisors, we are global problem-solvers.

Globally ranked in the Top 10 for venture and M&A deals (Pitchbook), Dentons' Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies Group has acquired a reputation as one of Canada’s top legal advisors to growth-oriented technology companies. Access our Startup Resource Hub for legal insights and templates.

For more information, visit dentons.com.

About AXL

AXL is a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class research into high-growth companies that shape the future of applied AI. Led by seasoned tech entrepreneurs and applied AI experts, AXL’s mission is to ensure Canada’s top breakthroughs are built and scaled at home. By connecting academia with real market demand and full-stack venture creation, AXL helps Canada move from invention to impact, anchoring talent, intellectual property, and long-term economic value within the country.