Main Street Medical Clinic Partners with eClinicalWorks and healow Genie to Transform Patient Experience, Offering Multilingual Functionality

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Main Street Medical Clinic has selected healow® Genie, a revolutionary AI-powered contact center solution. This partnership marks a significant advancement towards enhanced patient communication and improved workflows to meet the needs of the clinic’s diverse services. Faced with an influx of phone calls for appointments, referrals, and medication refills, the clinic is set to benefit from the advanced AI capabilities of healow Genie. Notably, its automated after-hours service provides continuous support, connecting patients with on-call providers as needed. Ultimately, this will enhance patient engagement and satisfaction, reduce administrative burdens on staff, and lower operational costs.

"In the post-COVID era, we anticipate that healow Genie will be instrumental in helping us overcome staffing challenges, enhance our service efficiency, and uplift the healthcare experience we aim to deliver to our patients," said Carol Garrison, Administrator at Main Street Medical Clinic. "We’ve tried other third-party services that were costly and unproductive. healow Genie will be the ideal solution to alleviate our team's workload, reduce missed calls and long wait times, and improve patient access to healthcare services. Importantly, its multilingual functionality is expected to be a significant asset, enabling us to cater effectively to the needs of our growing Spanish-speaking patient community."

Located in Texas, Main Street Medical Clinic is lauded for its outstanding, individualized, and evidence-based healthcare services to all patients. The clinic focuses on treatments covering all aspects of internal medicine. Its guiding principle is to deliver quality healthcare to its community, which it achieves through strategic collaborations with local hospitals and care facilities, ensuring high-efficiency health services and affordable care for all.

"We look forward to collaborating with Main Street Medical Clinic to enhance its operations and patient interactions," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "healow Genie is designed to streamline call management and cater to the diverse needs of the clinic's patient base, and it integrates with our EHR seamlessly. With its 24/7 support and multilingual functionality, we aim to ensure every patient has easy and immediate access to healthcare resources. This partnership is set to redefine patient care and operational efficiency in today's healthcare landscape."

The implementation of healow Genie is poised to revolutionize patient interaction and streamline operations by offering intelligent assistance, self-service, and seamless transactions. This will establish a new benchmark in modern healthcare delivery.

To learn more about Main Street Medical Clinic’s story, watch this video.

About Main Street Medical Clinic

Texas-based Main Street Medical Clinic, is a distinguished healthcare provider committed to delivering exceptional, personalized, evidence-based medical care to all its patients. Since its inception in 2007, the clinic has expanded to two locations with a dedicated team of eight providers. It specializes in all areas of internal medicine including chronic disease management, urgent care, and preventative health wellness. Main Street Medical Clinic offers high-efficiency health services and cost-effective care through strategic partnerships with local hospitals and care facilities. Equipped with the necessary resources and an innovative team, the clinic continues to grow within its community while maintaining a personal touch. For more information, please visit www.mainstreetclinics.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks innovates the nation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit https://genie.healow.com/.