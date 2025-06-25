HuLoop Automation Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HuLoop Automation, a comprehensive AI platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, has selected William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, to lead its public relations strategy and enhance its market presence.

“Public relations plays a critical role in helping the market understand the value of next-generation process automation, and we’re confident that the agency’s deep industry expertise will help us expand our visibility and accelerate market adoption.” Share

HuLoop Automation provides AI-powered work intelligence and automation solutions. Their no-code platform helps institutions streamline operations, improve compliance and elevate customer experiences by automating manual work across various functions. HuLoop’s “human-in-the-loop approach” is designed to maximize growth for knowledge workers, giving them more time to dedicate to critical and lucrative tasks.

“HuLoop is redefining how organizations approach efficiency by applying AI and intelligent automation to business-critical processes,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “Their platform addresses real operational challenges in financial services and retail, and we’re focused on elevating their voice as demand for practical, results-driven automation continues to grow.”

“As HuLoop continues to transform how financial institutions and retailers work, we recognize that William Mills Agency was the best fit to elevate our brand and amplify our message,” said Todd Michaud, CEO of HuLoop. “Public relations plays a critical role in helping the market understand the value of next-generation process automation, and we’re confident that the agency’s deep industry expertise will help us expand our visibility and accelerate market adoption.”

About HuLoop Automation

HuLoop Automation is a comprehensive AI-based future of work platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, providing organizations of all sizes with industry-specific tools that streamline work, automate manual processes, and increase efficiency. Driven by its “human-in-the-loop” philosophy, HuLoop Automation is dedicated to improving the workers’ experience by giving them more time to be more productive.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/financial-public-relations.