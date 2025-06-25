Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands Collaborate with Microsoft to Deliver Landmark 10-Year Agreement for Carbon Removal Credits

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands today announced a 10-year agreement with Microsoft to deliver 4.8 million nature-based carbon removal credits.

The deal supports one of the largest permanent working forest carbon removal efforts in the United States, and will provide investments and jobs across timberland communities.

The projects, developed by Anew Climate and owned and managed by Aurora Sustainable Lands, span ecologically diverse forestlands in New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Florida and utilize Improved Forest Management (IFM) to generate nature-based removal credits. Removals from these projects will be among the first issued under ACR’s IFM v2.1 protocol, a next-generation methodology that advances the field via dynamic baselines, enhanced additionality and monitoring requirements, improved quantification accuracy, and increased transparency.

At the heart of this initiative is Anew’s Epoch Evaluation Platform, a proprietary system that leverages machine learning, high-resolution satellite imagery, drone data, and ground-based field measurements to enable ongoing, location-specific tracking and validation of forest carbon baselines, surpassing the requirements of the IFM v2.1 methodology. In partnership with Aurora, Anew designed a custom project that exceeds registry mandates and meets Microsoft’s high standards for durability and integrity, featuring extended monitoring, tech-enabled quantification, perpetual working forest easements and covenants. Collectively, this marks the largest permanent working forest protection project in the eastern U.S. in two decades.

“This agreement sets a new standard for nature-based carbon removals, pairing technical rigor with environmental stewardship at scale,” said Angela Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of Anew Climate. “Microsoft’s collaboration enables innovation that benefits the broader market and accelerates our collective path to net zero.”

At a time when high-quality nature- and technology-based carbon removals remain in limited supply, this agreement stands out for its immediate impact, as material volumes of removal credits will begin being delivered in 2025.

“Aurora Sustainable Lands is distinctive because we are the landowner and operator, managing everything from root to credit. This comprehensive approach ensures the highest integrity and quality of our carbon credits,” said Jamie Houston, CEO of Aurora Sustainable Lands. “Microsoft, Anew, and Aurora all share a deep commitment to climate-smart, sustainable practices, ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.”

“We believe transparent and high-integrity nature-based carbon removal is important to meeting Microsoft’s Carbon Negative 2030 goal,” said Brian Marrs, Senior Director, Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft. “This agreement with Anew and Aurora reflects our commitment to advancing the integrity and impact of improved forest management.”

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG’s global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

About Aurora Sustainable Lands

Aurora Sustainable Lands is one of the world’s leading carbon removal platforms and climate-focused asset managers. To date, Aurora has acquired over 1.7 million acres of U.S. forestland with a history of industrial logging and now manages these lands with a carbon stewardship management strategy that focuses on maximizing natural carbon removal and storage potential. By actively managing with this strategy and utilizing cutting-edge proprietary technologies, Aurora taps into the oldest and most effective carbon removal tool, trees, to offer nature-based carbon credits with unrivaled reliability, durability, and quality and at an unprecedented scale. Aurora is a joint venture between Anew Climate and a group of equity investors led by Oak Hill Advisors, AB CarVal, EIG and GenZero among other leading financial sponsors.