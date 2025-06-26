Scanfil Strengthens its Customer Portfolio in Medtech & Life Science by Signing Agreement with Liquid Instruments

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scanfil and Liquid Instruments have signed a manufacturing outsourcing agreement for Scanfil’s Melbourne plant in Australia. This agreement supports Liquid Instruments’ strategy to onshore production of its flagship Moku platform, strengthening domestic supply chains and bringing manufacturing closer to its research and development hub.

“We’re continuing to expand our manufacturing footprint in Australia,” says Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments. “Onshoring production through this partnership allows us to scale more efficiently, while deepening our investment in Australia’s technology ecosystem. Scanfil’s expertise and strong local presence make them the ideal partner for this next phase of growth.”

The collaboration will leverage Scanfil's and its subsidiary, SRXGlobal's, expertise in Medtech & Life Science. Liquid Instruments will benefit from supply chain management, scalable manufacturing, global delivery capabilities, and aftermarket services — all in Victoria, Australia.

"Liquid Instruments has developed a unique product with an interesting and complex technology that is a perfect fit for the services provided by SRXGlobal in Australia. We at Scanfil and SRXGlobal are thrilled and excited that Liquid Instruments has chosen SRXGlobal as their preferred manufacturing partner for the exciting journey ahead, and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership", states Christian Kesten, VP of Scanfil APAC.

