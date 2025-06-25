Cirque du Soleil Collaborates With The Sandbox to Bring Its Signature Spectacle Into the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Sandbox, the leading social gaming and metaverse platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced a strategic collaboration with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group to reimagine the brand’s legendary performances in two new interactive games. The collaboration will see Cirque du Soleil headline the upcoming Alpha Season 6 in The Sandbox, transporting players into imaginative worlds inspired by its theatrical legacy.

As part of this collaboration, players will step into interactive games, known as “Experiences,” based on two of Cirque du Soleil’s celebrated shows, Luzia and a second show yet to be revealed. Reflecting the grandeur, vibrancy, and emotion of a live Cirque performance, these experiences will blend narrative and spectacle in ways only possible through The Sandbox’s unique metaverse gameplay. The collaboration will also introduce a series of limited-edition themed digital collectibles and avatars that can be used in-game throughout The Sandbox.

“We’ve explored digital storytelling before, but this collaboration with The Sandbox opens up new creative avenues,” said Noah Lemieux Bernier, Vice President, Digital and Customer Experience, Cirque du Soleil. “It enables us to bring the awe and artistry of our performances into immersive virtual spaces, fostering emotional connections with both longtime fans and new audiences in a format that’s interactive, social, and playful. It’s all part of our ambition to bring Cirque du Soleil into fans’ lives from showtime to all the time, with customer experience at the core.”

In addition to the experiences, The Sandbox will be releasing Cirque du Soleil-branded assets for its creator community to utilize in building their own user-generated content, unlocking new creative possibilities for experiences designed by end-users inspired by the artistry and energy of Cirque.

“Cirque du Soleil has constantly redefined live entertainment through imagination and emotion, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into The Sandbox to bring that spirit into the metaverse,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “This collaboration allows us to explore new forms of immersive storytelling to deliver the thrill of live spectacle in an interactive format, true to the energy of a theater experience.”

Both companies shared more details about the collaboration this week in New York during a keynote session at NFT.NYC, alongside unveiling a series of immersive real-world and digital experiences that celebrated the spirit of this groundbreaking collaboration. Highlights included a preview of Cirque’s metaverse debut and a live short performance, with additional experiences and updates announced during the event and set to roll out in the coming weeks.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive metaverse platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both Players and Creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, Attack on Titan, Snoop Dogg, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates—Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment Group—Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.