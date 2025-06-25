Square and Live Nation Canada Announce Official Partnership, Extending Seamless Commerce to Rogers Stadium and Beyond

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square is enhancing Canada’s live music experience this summer, making food, beverage and concert merchandise purchases faster and more convenient than ever at some of the country’s top music destinations. Building on a successful presence at landmark venues such as Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and Veld Music Festival since 2022, Square and Live Nation Canada are now expanding their relationship into an official partnership—marked by Square’s rollout at the new Rogers Stadium starting on June 29.

With Live Nation Canada and Square’s exclusive three-year agreement, Square will continue to power seamless commerce experiences for fans at all Live Nation Canada venues, with Rogers Stadium becoming the latest to unlock Square’s next-generation technology. This expanded partnership cements Square as the exclusive point of sale and payment processing provider at Live Nation Canada’s venues and major festivals from coast to coast.

"Square is the trusted payments and commerce platform for large-scale live entertainment venues around the world, and we're excited to expand our partnership with Live Nation Canada to help them create unforgettable experiences for millions of Canadian fans every year," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales at Block, which includes Square and Cash App. "Every minute saved in line is another memory made at the show. With Square's powerful ecosystem of hardware and software products, Live Nation Canada will enable fans to spend more time enjoying their favourite artists."

Square’s technology ecosystem at Live Nation Canada venues and festivals across the country include the fully integrated Square Register to allow for seamless checkout, compact Square Terminal and newly launched Square Handheld devices—Square’s most sleek, portable and powerful POS yet—to enable vendors to manage payments right from their pocket. Square Online’s eCommerce capabilities also enable in-seat ordering at Budweiser Stage’s premium in-suite section for added customer convenience.

In addition to food and beverage processing, Square will also provide point of sale and payments for merchandise locations within Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium, scheduled to open its doors on June 29.

Square technology is currently live at:

Budweiser Stage , Toronto

, Toronto HISTORY , Toronto

, Toronto Danforth Music Hall , Toronto

, Toronto Opera House , Toronto

, Toronto The MOD Club , Toronto

, Toronto Midway Music Hall , Edmonton

, Edmonton Commodore Ballroom , Vancouver

, Vancouver KEE to Bala, Bala

Upcoming festivals supported by Square include:

Veld Music Festival , Toronto

, Toronto Electric Island , Toronto

, Toronto Badlands , Calgary

, Calgary Chasing Summer , Calgary

, Calgary Escapade , Ottawa

, Ottawa Fvded in The Park, Surrey

