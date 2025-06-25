KnowBe4 Collaborates With Microsoft to Strengthen Email Security Through Strategic Integration

TAMPA BAY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KnowBe4, a world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced a strategic integration with Microsoft to strengthen email security. As the first initiative in Microsoft's ICES (Integrated Cloud Email Security) vendor ecosystem, this integration establishes a blueprint for how leading security vendors can work together to deliver enhanced protection for mutual customers.

Created specifically to complement Microsoft 365's existing email security, KnowBe4 Defend brings agentic AI approaches to advanced inbound threat detection capabilities that complement and enhance Microsoft's native protections. The integration allows organizations to maintain their existing Microsoft security investments while adding an additional layer of specialized threat detection and response.

“This new collaboration is driving meaningful innovation in cybersecurity,” said Stuart Clark, VP of product strategy, KnowBe4. “By combining Microsoft's email and collaboration security infrastructure with KnowBe4's leadership in human risk management and robust threat detection capabilities, organizations can now capitalize on a truly integrated defense strategy that benefits from the unique strengths of both platforms. We look forward to offering this to our global customers to help them enhance their security efforts.”

The integration between KnowBe4 Defend and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 creates multiple layers of analysis and detection, significantly increasing the likelihood of identifying and stopping threats before they reach end users. It also provides unified tools for SOC tools for rapid investigation, root cause analysis and tactical response.

