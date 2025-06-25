Simplify Healthcare and Atento Partner to Transform Member Experience Through Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO)

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a recognized leader in enterprise software solutions for Payers, today announced a strategic partnership with Atento, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO). This collaboration introduces a co-developed, pilot-first CX program — powered by Simplify Healthcare’s Xperience1™ platform — designed to help U.S. healthcare payers enhance member and provider experience, increase efficiency, and drive operational transformation without requiring upfront capital investment.

This joint offering blends Simplify Healthcare’s Xperience1™ platform with Atento’s “Technology with a Human Touch” philosophy and proven CX delivery capabilities. Together, the solution enables payers to improve member satisfaction (CSAT/NPS), reduce average call handle time, shorten training cycles, and deliver consistent, humanized experiences —quickly and at scale.

“This is a unique opportunity for payers to accelerate transformation without disruption,” said Ashish Desi, EVP and GM, Xperience1™ at Simplify Healthcare. “Together, we’re helping the industry leverage proven AI capabilities to pivot from complexity to clarity—with measurable impact on operations and the member experience.”

Built on a no-CAPEX model, the solution enables health plans to test and scale CX transformation through a low-risk pilot approach. Key benefits include:

Up to 50% reduction in average call handle time

100% elimination of post-call documentation

Up to 50% reduction in agent training time

Improved first-call resolution and member satisfaction

No capital expenditure to get started

This partnership with Simplify Healthcare is a powerful step forward in our commitment to Business Transformation Outsourcing," said Jim Carney, VP of Healthcare Sales, Atento. "We’re giving payers a smarter path to CX modernization—built to deliver real outcomes without CAPEX, long timelines, or complexity. That’s BTO in action.”

Payers interested in launching a pilot with Atento and Simplify Healthcare can learn more at atento.com/healthcare.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare enables Payers to achieve growth and cost efficiencies with its industry-leading platform, people, and processes. Established in 2008, Simplify Healthcare has taken on some of the toughest challenges facing payers by simplifying payer operations, connecting their front, middle, and back office with a payer-focused platform-centric approach.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (“CRM BTO”) services in Latin America. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CRM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people. Serving more than 400 customers, Atento offers a wide range of CRM BTO services across multiple channels. The majority of Atento’s clients are leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, and government sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by several industry analysts globally, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG. Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has continuously ranked us as one of the 25 best companies to work for globally. We have also been recognized as the 1st company in the sector globally to achieve the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification, which we have maintained for four consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.atento.com.