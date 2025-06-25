Methodist Hospitals Selects Philips to Advance Neurovascular, Cardiology and Complex Interventional Radiology Services in Northwest Indiana

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & GARY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Methodist Hospitals today announced the healthcare provider’s strategic investment in Philips’ advanced portfolio of image-guided therapy (IGT) solutions that integrate imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices. The new interventional suites will support critical health needs within the community including active stroke treatment, oncology therapies, complex cardiovascular intervention and care for other prevalent health conditions.

Methodist Hospitals will utilize one Philips Azurion biplane for both routine and complex procedures – such as active stroke intervention – designed to speed up and improve minimally invasive treatment. The health system will also standardize care on two single plane labs for cardiovascular care and a multi-purpose lab for complex cardiovascular and interventional radiology procedures. The Philips Azurion system has been shown to improve operational and clinical efficiency in the interventional suite while maintaining high quality care and staff satisfaction, including a 17% reduction in procedure time, providing the ability to treat one more patient per day [1].

“Having leading edge health technology is crucial to delivering on our mission to be the best place for employees to work, for patients to receive care and for physicians to practice medicine,” said Matt Doyle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Hospitals. “Philips’ trusted solutions will empower us to deliver exceptional care to our patients close to home. Our collaboration with Philips enables us to maintain the highest standards of care now and into the future, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.”

Methodist Hospitals is an award-winning healthcare provider that offers comprehensive services including emergency care, surgical services, oncology and cardiology, and is home to the Heart and Vascular Institute and NeuroScience Institute. The health system has more than 500 inpatient beds and more than 400 physicians and allied health professionals.

“These new interventional suites represent a significant step forward in fulfilling Methodist Hospitals’ commitment to providing the highest level of care for every patient they serve,” said Jeff DiLullo, Chief Region Leader, Philips North America. “Philips is proud to support these clinicians in making the right decisions faster, treating more patients more effectively, and achieving better health outcomes for their community with some of the most advanced interventional suites in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Methodist Hospitals to continue to transform the health of citizens in Northwest Indiana.”

The Philips Azurion Image-Guided Therapy System with FlexArm and ClarityIQ technology provides exceptional imaging with reduced X-ray dose [2], improved workflow and more efficient turnaround times [1], offering a high level of clinical confidence. Methodist Hospitals will also benefit from Philips’ IntraSight with SyncVision for IVUS imaging and additional physiology and interventional tools to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care [3,4]. Control of all compatible applications from a single touchscreen at the tableside helps clinicians make fast and informed decisions without breaking sterility.

[1] Results from study conducted at St. Antonius Hospital. Results verified by NAMSA, independent third-party expert on study design and analytics. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

[2] In 37 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure. The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task.

[3] Rao, Sunil V et al. 2025 ACC/AHA/ACEP/NAEMSP/SCAI Guideline for the Management of Patients With Acute Coronary Syndromes: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, S0735-1097(24)10424-X. 27 Feb. 2025, doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2024.11.009.

[4] Lawton J. et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery Revascularization. JACC. 2022;79(2):e21-e129. 2024.

*The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s) and are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from specified topic(s) may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this news announcement is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.