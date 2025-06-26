Northern Trust Adds Investment Data Science Clients in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today it has been selected by Hong Kong-based asset managers Clean Alpha Partners and Keyrock Capital Management Limited to deliver Investment Data Science solutions through its strategic partnership with Equity Data Science (EDS).

Founded in 2024, Clean Alpha Partners (“Clean Alpha”) is a market neutral hedge fund designed to deliver high sharpe ratio returns from the global energy transition. Founded in 2018, Keyrock Capital Management Limited (“Keyrock”) is a fundamental investment firm focused on Asia Pacific companies.

Under the new mandates, Northern Trust will provide access to EDS’ Research Management System (RMS), a workflow solution that integrates real-time quantitative and qualitative data to drive faster, more informed investment decisions through actionable insights.

“The complex, sophisticated strategies employed by hedge fund managers require a deep understanding of market dynamics, sentiment, and risk,” said Angelo Calvitto, Head of Asia Pacific, Northern Trust Asset Servicing. “The EDS research management platform is designed to help investment teams more easily analyze the data that informs their decision-making. Our selection by Keyrock and Clean Alpha demonstrates Northern Trust’s commitment to providing asset managers in APAC with solutions to their unique challenges.”

“At Keyrock, we recognized that our analysts generate a wealth of data, but we needed a way to track forecasts while integrating them within our research notes and theses,” said Jonathan Shih, Chief Investment Officer, Keyrock. “We looked for a partner to help us fill this gap and chose Northern Trust and EDS. We can now bring our data together in a single platform that supports our internal processes and enhances the efficiency of our research management.”

“Data plays a critical part in our decision-making process, and we needed a solution that was flexible enough to support our bespoke methodology and help us more effectively manage our proprietary information,” said Matt Starick, Founder and CIO, Clean Alpha Partners. “Northern Trust and EDS’ solution provides a centralized platform to organize our data, creating greater efficiency in our investment decision-making.”

Northern Trust’s Investment Data Science (IDS) product suite has seen rapid growth, with its client base tripling in the last two years as institutional investors seek solutions to their data challenges. This business momentum is a testament to the unique set of solutions offered by Northern Trust and its strategic partners, allowing clients to optimize their investment process to deliver enhanced outcomes.

Northern Trust has offices across Asia Pacific in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the region’s largest asset managers, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies, and corporations.

About Equity Data Science

Equity Data Science (EDS) is an investment process management (IPM) solutions provider empowering leading hedge funds and asset managers with deeper insights, streamlined workflows, and enhanced productivity for superior decision-making. Trusted since 2012, EDS has combined proprietary and third-party data and research into a flexible, configurable platform tailored to each client’s unique investment vision. The comprehensive platform supports the entire investment lifecycle, including idea generation, research management, portfolio construction and analytics, risk management, performance attribution, and ESG integration. For more information, visit www.equitydatascience.com.

About Keyrock Capital Management Limited

Keyrock Capital Management Limited ("Keyrock") is based in Hong Kong but also has offices in Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City. Accessing Asia’s dynamism is challenging due to the region’s complexity and rapid transformations. With on the ground resources, Keyrock can identify and invest with underappreciated companies in Asia Pacific. Portfolio companies are selected after careful investigation of the management team, business model, competition, and structural trends. Capital is allocated across the entire region towards the best risk/reward opportunities. The firm was founded in 2018 and is regulated by the Hong Kong SFC.

About Clean Alpha Partners

Clean Alpha Partners (“CαP”) is an investment management firm with offices in Australia, Hong Kong and the USA. CαP’s mission is to extract and compound public equity market alpha from the global energy transition. The strategy aims to maximise returns, minimise systematic risk, and deliver high Sharpe ratio performance in all market conditions. The strategy utilises strict equity market neutral portfolio construction.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.