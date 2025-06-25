The Prostate Cancer Foundation and Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Collaborate to Advance Prostate Cancer Research

LOS ANGELES & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) announced a collaboration that will provide funding and support for PCF’s 2025 Young Investigator Award program to advance important prostate cancer research among early-career physicians and scientists.

“This collaboration brings together two premier organizations committed to investing in the next generation of scientists that will shape the future of prostate cancer detection and treatment,” said Gina Carithers, PCF’s president and CEO. “We’re proud to continue addressing critical gaps in prostate cancer research through programs like this to drive progress for the millions of men affected by the disease. We’re especially grateful to our new partner SNMMI for joining us in this mission and helping expand the reach and impact of our work.”

Under the collaboration, the 2025 Young Investigator Award program will include a grant to be awarded to a researcher focused on advancing nuclear medicine and molecular imaging in prostate cancer, a rapidly evolving field poised to transform diagnosis and treatment. The program has awarded a total of $93 million over three decades to more than 435 researchers who have made important advancements in prostate cancer research and kept the field vibrant with new ideas. Applications for the 2025 Young Investigator Award program will open later this year.

“The Mars Shot Research Fund was established to transform the future of patient care by advancing breakthrough discoveries in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging – already, we’ve seen the immense potential of this field to deliver on that promise,” said Richard Wahl, M.D., founder and chair of the Mars Shot initiative.

“This is a pivotal moment to continue investing in bold ideas and the talented young researchers committed to meaningfully advancing important new treatment approaches for prostate cancer. Together with PCF, we look forward to supporting today’s young investigators whose work will drive practice-changing advances for men facing this disease,” added Munir Ghesani, M.D., Mars Shot co-chair.

Nuclear medicine has been central to recent advancements in prostate cancer imaging and treatment, with several approved options that precisely target and treat the disease. SNMMI launched the Mars Shot Research Fund in 2022 to raise $100 million to support research in the field of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, focusing on Phase 0 and Phase 1 innovations with the potential to transform the future of medicine. By supporting pioneering research, the Mars Shot is poised to accelerate progress in prostate cancer and beyond.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising more than $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research through more than 2,250 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers, with a global footprint spanning 28 countries. Since PCF’s inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to the mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

About the SNMMI Mars Shot Research Fund

The ‘Mars Shot for Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging, and Molecularly Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy’ is a forward-looking glimpse into the future of nuclear medicine. Its goal is to provide resources for the translation of visionary nuclear medicine imaging, radiopharmaceutical therapy, and data science research or projects into tools or treatments helping improve the lives of patients.

About the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is an international scientific and medical organization dedicated to advancing nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and theranostics—precision medicine that allows diagnosis and treatment to be tailored to individual patients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.snmmi.org.