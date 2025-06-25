Asylon Robotics and 908 Devices Deliver Robotic Security at the 2025 Indianapolis 500

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asylon, the U.S. leader in robotic security solutions, in collaboration with 908 Devices, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, returned to this year’s Indianapolis 500 to deploy its gas-sniffing security robots to help increase the safety and security of those attending the largest single-day sporting event in the world. More than 300,000 people attended this year’s event, and Asylon’s solution provided unprecedented real-time situational awareness and detection capabilities to the emergency operations center. The security robots presented an ideal use case for security automation solutions that reduce human risk while enhancing real-time awareness in complex environments.

Asylon’s DroneDog-2 robotic security patrol units—built on Boston Dynamics’ Spot® platform—navigated GPS-denied tunnels beneath the track to support public safety teams. Outfitted with the 908 Devices InterceptIR sensor, the autonomous robot guards performed continuous air monitoring and surveillance operations, sending real-time data, via Asylon’s DroneIQ software, to local command teams and Asylon’s remote robotic security operations center via secure mesh communications and Starlink backup.

“Asylon remains steadfast in our commitment to using robotics and advanced technology to help make the world a safer place. Building on our successful deployment last year, Asylon’s DroneDog system integrated into our DroneIQ software and the great technology from 908 Devices enables emergency personnel to have more situational awareness and response capabilities than ever before,” said Brent McLaughlin, Co-Founder and COO at Asylon Robotics.

Even in areas where traditional communications and GPS signals are degraded, Asylon’s security robots for business and public safety maintain uninterrupted performance. With integration into Asylon’s proprietary DroneIQ software, responders can access live video, threat alerts, and gas detection readings from anywhere delivering a truly automated security patrol system.

“908 Devices strives to be at the forefront of chemical analysis technologies on behalf of our warfighters and emergency personnel to help keep them and the people they protect safe. The InterceptIR’s ability to identify and quantify hazardous gases in real-time, combined with a robotic platform like Asylon’s, helps ensure the safety for all involved,” stated John Kenneweg, Vice President, Government Sales & Strategic Marketing, at 908 Devices.

Asylon is a leader in robotic security services, leveraging robotics and AI to develop innovative solutions for complex challenges. Asylon’s current platforms, including an automated security drone system and a 24/7 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC), have been used for more than 250,000 security drone and robot missions to date.

About Asylon

Asylon Incorporated is the U.S. leader in robotic perimeter security and security automation solutions. Specializing in ground and aerial based security robots, Asylon offers a turnkey, 24/7 robotic monitoring service supported by its Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC) and proprietary DroneIQ software. From reducing security guard costs with robotics to enhancing safety and compliance, Asylon delivers high-impact outcomes across critical industries. Learn more by visiting https://asylonrobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn and YouTube.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS) is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address many of the most critical problems in hazmat response, forensics, law enforcement and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.