Advanced Credit Risk Decisioning + Digital Identity Intelligence From GDS Link and Zumigo to Strengthen Defense Against Fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zumigo, a leading provider of mobile and digital identity risk signals, today announced a collaboration with GDS Link, a globally recognized leader in credit risk decisioning, to strengthen front-end fraud detection while maintaining a seamless onboarding experience for legitimate applicants.

The GDS Link Decisioning Platform is a flexible, modular system that enables lenders to connect data sources, apply real-time decision logic, and configure tailored risk strategies across the credit lifecycle. This new collaboration allows GDS Link clients to strengthen their authentication workflows with Zumigo digital risk signals to prevent identity-related fraud, determine risk, and ensure trustworthiness. Lenders can embed fraud detection earlier in the decisioning process through tiered or layered Know Your Customer (KYC) and form pre-fill solutions, helping accelerate approvals without sacrificing risk controls.

“Mobile device and associated account information including risk indicators can offer a powerful but often overlooked layer of early fraud detection,” said Nathan George, Head of North American Partnerships of GDS Link. “Such risk indicators include whether the mobile number belongs to the consumer whose PII is entered; whether it is a disposable prepaid phone; whether call forwarding is enabled; the tenure of the mobile account, etc. This real-time authoritative information helps lenders accurately identify the digital consumer and determine the associated risk of fraud. Our collaboration with Zumigo offers lenders a defense mechanism that is ahead of the curve in combating advanced fraud.”

The collaboration was developed to meet the escalating threat of identity fraud, including account takeover (ATO) attacks. Fueled by advanced technology, fraudsters are employing tactics that bypass traditional, single-layer security measures in the digital loan application process. At the same time, lenders are pressured to streamline consumer onboarding experience to improve conversion. The GDS Link Decisioning Platform offers a balance between fraud prevention and user experience, and Zumigo mobile and digital risk signals help improve the decisioning process.

“Our partnership with GDS Link is a critical step in our joint effort to fight fraud,” said Chirag Bakshi, CEO of Zumigo. “By integrating our real-time mobile and digital identity intelligence with GDS Link's powerful decisioning engine, we are providing a solution that can identify and halt even the most sophisticated fraud attempts before they impact lenders, while also preserving a frictionless and secure onboarding experience for good customers.”

About GDS Link

GDS Link is a global provider of credit risk decisioning and fraud prevention solutions. The GDS Link Decisioning Platform enables financial institutions to automate and optimize credit decisions across the customer lifecycle, from onboarding and identity verification to loan origination, account management, and collections. With configurable workflows, real-time data orchestration, and built-in compliance tools, GDS Link gives lenders full control over how they assess and manage risk. Since 2006, we’ve supported banks, credit unions, fintechs, and specialty finance providers in more than 40 countries.

About Zumigo

Zumigo helps the world’s largest enterprises protect transactions, devices and accounts. With a multi-layer approach, Zumigo validates users against a unique digital identity intelligence network that spans global carrier providers, third-party data analytics and databases, and payment information. Zumigo supports over 800 mobile operators, verifying over 4.5 billion mobile numbers globally with services reaching 180 countries. Zumigo is led by a team of industry veterans and is backed by some of the leading venture capitalists, including Aligned Partners, Wells Fargo Ventures, Intel Capital, and Capital One Growth Ventures. Learn more at www.zumigo.com.