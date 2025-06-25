Kasada and Vercel Launch BotID: Invisible Bot Protection, Built for Developers

NEW YORK & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasada, the trusted provider of advanced bot defense for the web’s most targeted brands, and Vercel, the complete platform for the web, today announced a strategic partnership and the release of Vercel BotID, a zero-friction invisible security layer that places Kasada’s battle-tested bot defense directly into the workflows of over eight million Vercel developers.

With BotID, developers can now easily protect high-value routes, such as logins, checkouts, and LLM-powered APIs from malicious bot attacks. These endpoints are frequently targeted and costly when abused. Modern bots mimic legitimate users, bypassing basic defenses to overwhelm systems, exploit sensitive features, increase infrastructure costs, and distort analytics. Without effective bot protection, businesses risk financial loss, degraded user experiences, and reputational damage.

BotID solves these challenges without adding friction for developers or end users. It integrates through a lightweight SDK and removes the need for intrusive CAPTCHAs, an ineffective technology that offloads security to users and disrupts modern web experiences.

Introducing Vercel BotID, Powered by Kasada

Easy to use.

Highly effective.

Resilient by design.

Invisible to users.

“With BotID, we’ve made the most advanced bot defense as easy to use as any modern dev tool,” said Sam Crowther, CEO and Founder of Kasada. “This partnership puts our bot protection in the hands of Vercel’s developer community, without a learning curve or friction.”

BotID lives directly in your Next.js app and deploys via Vercel’s Framework-defined Infrastructure to tie security to your application lifecycle, integrate with billing, reduce developer onboarding, and stay up to date with every push. It evolves automatically alongside your frontend and runs invisibly in the background to deliver robust bot protection.

"Kasada shares our commitment to helping developers ship faster without compromising security," said Malte Ubl, CTO of Vercel. "BotID enhances Vercel's Bot Management by eliminating friction for developers and end users while delivering a security layer we trust for our most critical applications. It's purpose-built to defend against today's sophisticated fraud and abuse tactics."

Beyond BotID: Path to Enterprise-Grade Protection

Kasada’s full offering is purpose-built for organizations confronting the most persistent and financially motivated threats. It works across any environment and application/frontend infrastructure and delivers enterprise-grade protection for modern app architectures, with flexibility to protect mobile, API, backend, and hybrid environments.

Choosing the full Kasada platform unlocks:

Detection logic tailored to your traffic patterns and threat profile for accurate mitigation.

Actionable threat intelligence and insights from KasadaIQ.

365/24/7 customer support and a dedicated portal.

Straightforward integration for any stack, including mobile apps, CDNs, custom backends, and more.

Kasada’s team of adversarial researchers, engineers, and threat analysts work around the clock to evolve detection logic and stay ahead of rapidly adapting adversaries. This hands-on approach is why many of the world’s most targeted companies trust Kasada to secure billions of interactions each day.

BotID Availability

Vercel BotID is available today for Pro and Enterprise plans. Developers can get started in minutes by installing the botid package from npm.

Learn More

For more details on Vercel BotID, read the Vercel blog.

For deeper insights into the partnership, read the Kasada blog.

About Kasada

Kasada has developed a radical approach to defeating automated cyber threats based on its unmatched understanding of the human minds behind them. The Kasada platform overcomes the shortcomings of traditional bot management to provide immediate and enduring protection for web, mobile, and API channels. Its invisible, dynamic defenses provide a seamless user experience and eliminate the need for ineffective, annoying CAPTCHAs. Our team handles the bots so clients have freedom to focus on growing their businesses, not defending it. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with hubs in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco, and London. For more information, please visit https://www.kasada.io and follow on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Vercel

Vercel gives developers the tools and cloud infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. As the team behind v0, Next.js, and AI SDK, we help customers like Ramp, Supreme, PayPal, and Under Armour build for the AI-native web. For more information, visit vercel.com.