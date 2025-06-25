Zocks and PreciseFP Partner to Automate Client Onboarding and Data Collection Workflows Directly from Conversations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, today announced a new integration with PreciseFP, the award-winning client engagement and data-gathering software from Docupace. The partnership enhances Zocks’ ability to automate key client workflows and accelerate the path from conversation to advice.

“Client onboarding and data gathering have always been friction points for advisors,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “As firms look to further streamline processes and eliminate manual data entry, our integration with PreciseFP accelerates key client workflows. It’s yet another step in how Zocks is automating the way advisors work beyond note taking.”

With this new bi-directional integration, Zocks users can now sync conversational data directly into PreciseFP’s digital fact-finding and account-opening forms, eliminating manual entry and automating the client journey from initial contact through onboarding and ongoing engagement. The structured data from Zocks flows seamlessly into leading CRMs, financial planning tools and custodian platforms via PreciseFP’s existing integrations, ensuring continuity across platforms. Through PreciseFP’s established ecosystem, Zocks immediately extends value into the platforms advisors already rely on, advancing its mission to streamline end-to-end workflows.

“We’re excited to partner with Zocks to bring greater speed and efficiency to client onboarding and engagement workflows,” said Richard Thoeny, EVP ─ Product Strategy for PreciseFP. “This integration reduces the operational burden and time delays, so firms can stay focused on what drives value: planning, relationships, and growth.”

“Detailed and accurate data is the bedrock of financial planning and advice,” said Dan Garrett, co-founder of Advisor Digital and director of strategy & technology of SRG Financial Advisors. “Zocks and PreciseFP have been essential tools for our advisors, enabling them to efficiently gather information and automate our process. Now, with this integration, we're able to realize our vision of ‘input once and use everywhere.’ Turning conversations into data dramatically increases our operational velocity and elevates the client experience. The direct result will be faster onboarding and plan adjustments, and ultimately, a more dynamic and responsive financial journey for our clients."

To learn more about the integration, join Zocks and PreciseFP for a webinar on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:00 pm EDT: Register here.

For more information about Zocks and the PreciseFP integration, visit https://www.zocks.io/forms-and-client-onboarding/precisefp or visit https://precisefp.com/partners/zocks/.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI assistant for financial advisors. The company’s platform saves advisors 10 hours a week by automating their meeting notes, intake forms, client emails & more. This enterprise-ready solution transforms client conversations into structured, actionable intelligence for firms of any size. To learn more and start a free trial, visit zocks.io.

About Docupace

PreciseFP was acquired by Docupace in September 2021, advancing the company's mission to deliver an end-to-end wealthtech ecosystem for advisors to engage clients and prospects. Docupace is a software solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.