GUARDIAN RFID and 4Sight Labs Partner to Integrate Real-Time Inmate Health Monitoring With Command Cloud

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GUARDIAN RFID, the global leader in officer experience and inmate tracking systems, has announced a strategic partnership with 4Sight Labs to advance inmate health monitoring through a new integration between Command Cloud® and OverWatch® by 4Sight Labs. This collaboration empowers correctional staff to monitor inmate health more efficiently and with greater precision.

“Our integration with Command Cloud represents a major step forward in delivering critical health insights to frontline correctional staff in real time." Share

Previously, OverWatch alerts were accessible only through compatible iOS devices and desktop computers. By integrating with Command Cloud, the officer experience platform (OXP), OverWatch alerts can be delivered directly to Mobile Command XR. This enables frontline personnel to receive health-related alerts in real time, without the need for additional hardware.

When a distress alert is triggered, nearby officers will receive an initial alert featuring an audible alarm, haptic feedback, and a visual notification within Mobile Command XR. Each alert includes the inmate’s last known location (via Command Cloud), name, mugshot, and the date and time the alert was generated, equipping officers with the critical information needed to act quickly and effectively.

Founded in 2016 by John DeFalco, 4Sight Labs is dedicated to leveraging innovative technology to address critical challenges in public safety and health within law enforcement and correctional environments. OverWatch by 4Sight Labs is a wearable sensor system that continuously monitors vital signs – including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and movement. This real-time data allows law enforcement and correctional facility personnel to detect potential health crises early and respond promptly, thereby reducing the risk of in-custody deaths and enhancing overall detainee care.

“4Sight offers us that real-time data everywhere in this jail we can put a wearable on an inmate. All the staff have an integrated capability within Mobile Command XR that will alert them when an inmate is in distress. That makes us all accountable,” said Cpt. Alexander Gray, Rockwall Co. Jail (Texas). “Working in corrections, working in the 21st century, and having all this technology at our fingertips and being in the know is probably the most significant advantage we have.”

“Our integration with Command Cloud represents a major step forward in delivering critical health insights to frontline correctional staff in real time,” said David Sanders, Vice President of Business Development. “At 4Sight Labs, we are committed to empowering those responsible for inmate care with technology that is intuitive, responsive, and life-saving. By combining the continuous biometric monitoring of OverWatch with the operational agility of Mobile Command XR, we’re enabling faster intervention, improving health outcomes, and supporting safer environments within correctional facilities.”

"By enabling critical information like inmate health monitoring to become instantly visible and actionable to staff, we're making small, yet profound impacts at improving the officer experience," said Ben Simpson, Technical Product Manager, GUARDIAN RFID. "Together, Command Cloud and 4Sight Labs are enabling technologies that enhance staff performance."

“Our partnership with 4Sight Labs is focused on a shared vision of bringing inmate health monitoring into the daily flow of correctional officers," said Ken Dalley, founder, chair, and CEO, GUARDIAN RFID. "Together, we're helping to optimize vigilance while improving safety and fueling stronger outcomes.”

Joint Webinar

4Sight Labs and GUARDIAN RFID are coordinating a joint webinar on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 1 PM CST/2 PM EST for corrections professionals to learn more about Command Cloud’s inmate health monitoring integration with OverWatch by 4Sight Labs. Registration for this free webinar is available at https://webinar.guardianrfid.com/4sight-command-cloud-integration.

About 4Sight Labs

4Sight Labs is a public safety technology company improving detainee safety and welfare through innovative biometric monitoring solutions. Our flagship product, the OverWatch sensor, provides automated monitoring for individuals in custody, enabling early intervention and reducing liability for law enforcement and corrections agencies. Our mission is to transform detainee safety for law enforcement and correctional agencies. Learn more at www.4sightlabs.com.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a public safety technology company whose mission is to protect America’s Thin Gray Line: the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation’s jails and prisons. We help officers better execute the care, custody, and control mission-set through modern Cloud, mobile, RFID, and AI technologies that enable real-time situational awareness.

For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

