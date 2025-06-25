ZS expands partnership with Salesforce to help companies scale AI agents with Agentforce

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZS announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Salesforce to offer consulting and implementation services for Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform. With a focus on AI to help companies solve commercialization and go-to-market challenges, ZS helps clients implement and manage evolving workforces in which humans and AI agents complement each other to drive business value in sectors including pharma, healthcare, medtech, travel and retail.

By using ZS’s services for Agentforce, clients are able to deploy and scale AI agents with a trusted, open and complete agent platform. These AI agents help drive tangible business outcomes while helping to ensure governance and compliance are built in from day one.

“Organizations need a new labor model that unlocks the full potential of humans with AI at work. ZS is a critical partner for identifying and developing specific use cases with our joint customers across industries, helping to ensure tailored and effective AI solutions for scaling digital labor,” said Phil Samenuk, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels and Outsourcing Service Providers, Salesforce. “With Agentforce constantly evolving and expanding, ZS demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering customers to deliver success with Agentforce.”

ZS has been at the forefront of innovation with Agentforce and has developed solutions and services to help clients quickly get up and running across multiple industries, including:

Pharma and healthcare: ZS and Salesforce are redefining pharma’s commercialization and go-to-market strategies by embedding AI into engagement workflows for sales representatives, medical science liaisons, key account managers and patient case managers. This streamlines operations, prioritizes interventions and delivers real-time insights that improve both healthcare provider and patient experiences.

Medtech: ZS’s services for Agentforce help track opportunities, plan and log sales calls, manage accounts and generate insights. A real-world example: AI agents are helping medtech companies manage product warranties, coordinate returns and streamline field service operations, all of which accelerate product support efforts.

Travel and retail: Clients can engage with ZS to use Agentforce to leverage lead scoring, sales development, sales coaching, contract automation and service insights in an effort to increase personalization and productivity across the customer journey.

“ZS is committed to helping sales and marketing teams blend the human and digital touch to deliver growth and impact—and our Salesforce partnership is critical,” said Swati Gokhale, ZS principal for strategic alliances and investments. “Agentforce opens up real opportunities for organizations to boost productivity, improve customer experiences and bring AI into day-to-day work in a meaningful way. With our deep industry knowledge and proven implementation expertise, we’re helping clients move faster and smarter as they build and scale their digital workforce.”

“The real power of Agentforce lies in embedding AI agents into everyday workflows,” added Srihari Sarangan, a ZS principal focused on digital transformation in pharma. “We’re helping clients go beyond pilots to scale digital labor that augments real roles and drives measurable impact across the customer journey.”

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.