SHI Launches Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform with NVIDIA and HPE

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, has launched its Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform in close collaboration with NVIDIA and HPE. The platform incorporates HPE Private Cloud AI and AI technologies from NVIDIA. This provides enterprises with an expert-guided ability to rapidly design, build, and deploy custom AI-powered digital humans, transforming customer engagement across multiple industries including retail, health care, and financial services.

The SHI Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform dramatically accelerates development and deployment timeframes, allowing businesses to go from concept to fully functional digital humans in just six weeks, a process that typically takes 12 to 18 months. This speed is achieved leveraging SHI’s AI & Cyber Labs services, with pre-validated NVIDIA AI Blueprints, access to NVIDIA NIM microservices, and HPE’s robust Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory for enterprises.

“Businesses are urgently seeking more engaging, human-like AI interactions, but complexity and long development cycles have been major barriers,” said Jack Hogan, Vice President of Advanced Growth Technologies at SHI. “Our Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform provides a true end-to-end solution. Enterprises are now able to enhance customer experiences and realize tangible results far faster than ever before, thanks to SHI AI & Cyber Labs’ ability to rapidly develop sophisticated, custom brains for AI ambassadors.”

This unique capability is a direct result of the collaboration between three technology leaders:

SHI : Provides advanced AI engineering, data science expertise, and full-stack integration, developing the custom AI “brains” and deploying the end-to-end solution

NVIDIA : Offers NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, a set of easy to use microservices for secure and reliable deployment of performance optimized AI models

HPE: Provides the secure and scalable private cloud for AI solution and GreenLake management platform, which hosts the digital AI ambassadors

“Enterprises need robust, secure, and agile infrastructure to power these demanding AI workloads,” said Robin Braun, VP, AI Business Development, Hybrid Cloud at HPE. “HPE Private Cloud AI provides an NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design in a turnkey, full-stack AI infrastructure, so innovative solutions like SHI’s Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform can be deployed quickly and confidently.”

“AI agent ambassadors can help enterprises scale customer engagement and connection,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of Business Development at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing from HPE, SHI’s Digital AI Ambassadors combine the precision of AI agents with the adaptability of personalized service, allowing organizations to deliver responsive and relevant interactions for every customer.”

The SHI-delivered Digital AI Ambassador Development Platform supports diverse applications and business verticals such as retail concierge services, health care intake assistants, financial advisory support, 24/7 intelligent customer service agents, and interactive information kiosks for large venues and smart cities.

The service will continue to develop in SHI’s AI & Cyber Labs, which are focused on next-generation AI capabilities and advanced avatar interactions.

Attendees at HPE Discover, June 23-26 in Las Vegas, can experience a live demonstration of SHI’s Digital AI Ambassador, Kira, created using the development service, at Booth 2010.

